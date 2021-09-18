Lady Cats scratch first win at Sheldon

The Bronaugh High School volleyball team picked up its first win of the season Thursday night at Sheldon, earning a hard-fought 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 sweep. "We finally played as a team from start to finish tonight and all the pieces fell into place," BHS head coach Whitney Hinkle stated. "They were talking it up and trusting each other, which has been a goal of mine since day one. It felt so good to finally see them playing hard and with confidence."