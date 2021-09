SBCC refused to experience another heartbreaking football loss when it trailed late in its home opener on Saturday against West L.A. After fumbling on the goal line with a chance to go up by two scores and having West LA. drive down the field for a touchdown to take a 21-20 lead with 2:21 to go, the Vaqueros dug deep and found a way to pull out a win.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO