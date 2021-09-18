Steven Rutan

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleDANVILLE — Steven Michael Rutan, 67, passed away unexpectedly on Monday (Sept. 13, 2021) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville. Steve was born on July 9, 1954, in Danville. Steve graduated from Danville High School in 1972. At the age of 17, he began working at Marks Radiator Shop and proudly took ownership of the business in 2018. He was an avid car club member of Vintage Rods and a Hog member of the Middle Fork Motorcycle Club. Steve loved working and participating in auctions at Gordyville, Calhoun and Strebeck. Antique furniture auctions with Larry Schlunaker, who was more like a brother to Steve than a friend, were a favorite of his also. Steve loved working those auctions and made many friends that he viewed as family along the way.

