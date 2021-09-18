Originally Posted On: https://rishagrant.com/why-are-you-afraid-of-equity/. Equity became the hot new buzzword in 2020. After 25 plus years of doing D&I work, I was shocked to hear client after client ask about creating equity in their companies. Before the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, equality was the DEI pinnacle each company worked to reach, and most of those didn’t want to do the real work it would take to achieve it.