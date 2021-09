CHARDON, OHIO – With the arrival of fall it is time again for the family friendly Fall Fest, which brought to you each year by the City of Chardon. This year’s the Fall Fest will be held on October 2, from 7 PM to 9 PM, on the Historic Chardon Square. The evening will include hot dogs and cider, s’mores, scarecrow making, balloon artist, live music by DJ, and face painting. A special thanks for helping goes out to the Rotary Club of Chardon, the Chardon Area Kiwanis, the Chardon Square Association helping with activities.

CHARDON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO