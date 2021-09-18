Five-bedroom Villages of Urbana home closes at $975,000

In the Villages of Urbana, this 7,300-square-foot home has views from every window. Courtesy photo

The home at 4026 Belgrave Circle, in the Villages of Urbana, is last week’s top house, closing at $975,000. The listing price was $1.025 million. This 7,300-square-foot home features a two-story foyer, an oversized chef’s kitchen and a bumpout morning room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a walkout basement with a private entrance, a media/exercise room and views from every window.

The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.

THE REST OF THE TOP 5:

3370 Eclipse Court, Jefferson, $975,000

9217 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $920,000

2812 Pheasant Lane, Clarksburg, $910,000

5611 Broadmoor Terrace North, Ijamsville, $825,000

ADAMSTOWN

2730 John Mills Road, $755,000

2415 Doubs Court, $440,000

BRUNSWICK

407 Wills Creek Drive, $440,000

23 E. F St., $290,000

70 Wenner Drive, $235,000

33 E. Orndorff Drive, $215,000

EMMITSBURG

10 Irishtown Court, $330,000

11 Robindale Drive, $230,000

FREDERICK

5627 Bartonsville Road, $735,000

135 W. Church St., $680,000

2008 Truett Way, $618,527

5002 Saint Simon Court, $602,000

6219 Christian Kemp Drive North, $571,000

5597 Jollie Drive, $550,000

1151 Holden Road, $525,000

606 Humberson Lane, $510,000

10440 Gambrill Park Road, $500,000

1906 Gladstone, $496,785

7915 Runnymeade Drive, $485,000

5054 Judicial Way, $455,000

5052 Judicial Way, $450,000

924 Lindley Road, $536,000

5719 Mount Phillip Road, $443,000

5339 Goldmine Road, $439,900

8901 Opossumtown Pike, $424,000

1115 Lawler Drive, $410,000

6252 Alexa St., $397,000

7810 Fingerboard Road, $380,000

2063 Spring Run Circle, $370,000

1511 Andover Lane, $370,000

6626 Duncan Place, $365,000

2102 Bear Creek Court, $362,000

705 Midway Drive, $360,000

806 E. 16th St., $359,000

1524 Andover Lane, $359,000

1905 Harpers Court, $355,000

2414 Dunmore Court, $353,000

952 Jubal Way, $347,000

301 W. Seventh St., $345,000

563 Ellison Court, $342,000

6384 New Haven Court, $312,000

1562 Dockside Drive, $310,000

584 Primus Court, $305,000

146 W. Patrick St., $305,000

1406 Pinewood Drive, $300,000

121 S. Bentz St., $289,000

6775 Wood Duck Court, $285,000

5808 Planters Court, $275,000

9328 White Rock Ave., $272,000

2643 Warren Way, #1 10, $265,500

5775 Sweet Bay Court, $260,000

6260 Glen Valley Terrace, #7D, $258,000

101 New Castle Court, $255,000

5620 Avonshire Place, #A, $210,000

JEFFERSON

4809 Bennington Place East, $555,000

4103 Londonderry Drive, $520,000

5604 Poole Road, $385,200

MIDDLETOWN

59 Boileau Court, $287,000

MONROVIA

10890 Patina Row Way, $690,000

10822 Pathway Lane, $510,500

3985 Farm Lane, $417,000

MOUNT AIRY

12532 Quiet Stream Court, $490,000

MYERSVILLE

2 Rocky Fountain Court, $515,500

2812 Ward Kline Road, $475,000

NEW MARKET

505 Isaac Russell St., $678,345

104 Spring Blossom Lane, $660,000

303 Nicholas Hall St., $632,133

11099 Sanandrew Drive, $625,000

6604 W. Lakeridge Road, $615,000

17 E. Main St., $540,000

5560 Wicomico Circle, $470,000

10398 Hedgeapple Bend, $374,900

6268 N. Steamboat Way, $282,500

POINT OF ROCKS

1709 Fletchers Drive, $605,000

SABILLASVILLE

17774 Harbaugh Valley Road, $525,000

SMITHSBURG

13601 John Kline Road, $499,000

13740 John Kline Road, $475,000

THURMONT

10612 Sheeley Road, $390,000

8 Blue Ridge Ave., $205,000

UNION BRIDGE

12650 Bunker Hill Road, $525,000

URBANA

9212 Charterhouse Road, $780,000

3641 Bealls Farm Court, $670,000

3100 Herb Garden Mews North, $543,685

3486 Urbana Pike, $535,000

3801 Sugarloaf Parkway, $475,000

9121 Landon House Lane, $470,000

9319 Penrose St., $450,000

850 Geronimo Drive, $445,999

3600 Hope Commons Court, $445,000

3628 Springhollow Lane, $380,000

WALKERSVILLE

9410 Glade Ave., $440,000

9512 Highlander Blvd., $430,000

32-34 Fulton Ave., $400,000

8511 Inspiration Ave., $354,500

50 Hampton Place, $300,000