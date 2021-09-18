Five-bedroom Villages of Urbana home closes at $975,000
The home at 4026 Belgrave Circle, in the Villages of Urbana, is last week’s top house, closing at $975,000. The listing price was $1.025 million. This 7,300-square-foot home features a two-story foyer, an oversized chef’s kitchen and a bumpout morning room, five bedrooms and six bathrooms, a walkout basement with a private entrance, a media/exercise room and views from every window.
The following is a list of all other homes sold in Frederick County in the past week through agents and brokers, as reported through the Bright MLS database. It does not include homes sold without an agent. The list is provided by Dan Plombon of Mackintosh Inc., Realtors. All prices are closing prices.
THE REST OF THE TOP 5:
3370 Eclipse Court, Jefferson, $975,000
9217 Shafers Mill Drive, Urbana, $920,000
2812 Pheasant Lane, Clarksburg, $910,000
5611 Broadmoor Terrace North, Ijamsville, $825,000
ADAMSTOWN
2730 John Mills Road, $755,000
2415 Doubs Court, $440,000
BRUNSWICK
407 Wills Creek Drive, $440,000
23 E. F St., $290,000
70 Wenner Drive, $235,000
33 E. Orndorff Drive, $215,000
EMMITSBURG
10 Irishtown Court, $330,000
11 Robindale Drive, $230,000
FREDERICK
5627 Bartonsville Road, $735,000
135 W. Church St., $680,000
2008 Truett Way, $618,527
5002 Saint Simon Court, $602,000
6219 Christian Kemp Drive North, $571,000
5597 Jollie Drive, $550,000
1151 Holden Road, $525,000
606 Humberson Lane, $510,000
10440 Gambrill Park Road, $500,000
1906 Gladstone, $496,785
7915 Runnymeade Drive, $485,000
5054 Judicial Way, $455,000
5052 Judicial Way, $450,000
924 Lindley Road, $536,000
5719 Mount Phillip Road, $443,000
5339 Goldmine Road, $439,900
8901 Opossumtown Pike, $424,000
1115 Lawler Drive, $410,000
6252 Alexa St., $397,000
7810 Fingerboard Road, $380,000
2063 Spring Run Circle, $370,000
1511 Andover Lane, $370,000
6626 Duncan Place, $365,000
2102 Bear Creek Court, $362,000
705 Midway Drive, $360,000
806 E. 16th St., $359,000
1524 Andover Lane, $359,000
1905 Harpers Court, $355,000
2414 Dunmore Court, $353,000
952 Jubal Way, $347,000
301 W. Seventh St., $345,000
563 Ellison Court, $342,000
6384 New Haven Court, $312,000
1562 Dockside Drive, $310,000
584 Primus Court, $305,000
146 W. Patrick St., $305,000
1406 Pinewood Drive, $300,000
121 S. Bentz St., $289,000
6775 Wood Duck Court, $285,000
5808 Planters Court, $275,000
9328 White Rock Ave., $272,000
2643 Warren Way, #1 10, $265,500
5775 Sweet Bay Court, $260,000
6260 Glen Valley Terrace, #7D, $258,000
101 New Castle Court, $255,000
5620 Avonshire Place, #A, $210,000
JEFFERSON
4809 Bennington Place East, $555,000
4103 Londonderry Drive, $520,000
5604 Poole Road, $385,200
MIDDLETOWN
59 Boileau Court, $287,000
MONROVIA
10890 Patina Row Way, $690,000
10822 Pathway Lane, $510,500
3985 Farm Lane, $417,000
MOUNT AIRY
12532 Quiet Stream Court, $490,000
MYERSVILLE
2 Rocky Fountain Court, $515,500
2812 Ward Kline Road, $475,000
NEW MARKET
505 Isaac Russell St., $678,345
104 Spring Blossom Lane, $660,000
303 Nicholas Hall St., $632,133
11099 Sanandrew Drive, $625,000
6604 W. Lakeridge Road, $615,000
17 E. Main St., $540,000
5560 Wicomico Circle, $470,000
10398 Hedgeapple Bend, $374,900
6268 N. Steamboat Way, $282,500
POINT OF ROCKS
1709 Fletchers Drive, $605,000
SABILLASVILLE
17774 Harbaugh Valley Road, $525,000
SMITHSBURG
13601 John Kline Road, $499,000
13740 John Kline Road, $475,000
THURMONT
10612 Sheeley Road, $390,000
8 Blue Ridge Ave., $205,000
UNION BRIDGE
12650 Bunker Hill Road, $525,000
URBANA
9212 Charterhouse Road, $780,000
3641 Bealls Farm Court, $670,000
3100 Herb Garden Mews North, $543,685
3486 Urbana Pike, $535,000
3801 Sugarloaf Parkway, $475,000
9121 Landon House Lane, $470,000
9319 Penrose St., $450,000
850 Geronimo Drive, $445,999
3600 Hope Commons Court, $445,000
3628 Springhollow Lane, $380,000
WALKERSVILLE
9410 Glade Ave., $440,000
9512 Highlander Blvd., $430,000
32-34 Fulton Ave., $400,000
8511 Inspiration Ave., $354,500
50 Hampton Place, $300,000
