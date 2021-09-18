Squid Game Ending Explained

This Squid Game article contains MAJOR spoilers. Squid Game is one of the best original series to come to Netflix in a long time. The story of a deadly competition in which 456 people try to win ₩45.6billion ($39 million) in a series of life-or-death children’s games, the class parable is as devastating to watch as it is addicting and, should it do well, there’s a chance Netflix could greenlight another season of the Korean drama. While there has been no official word yet on if a second season will happen, given Netflix’s growing presence and investment in Korea, it’s a definite possibility—especially given the possible continuing story set-ups teased in Season 1. Here are a few directions a Squid Game Season 2 could go…

