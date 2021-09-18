CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Squid Game Ending Explained

By Kayti Burt
Den of Geek
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis SQUID GAME article contains MAJOR spoilers. For a series with a relatively well-worn premise, Netflix’s Squid Game sure does manage to pack a lot of surprises into its conclusion. It does this in large part by recognizing that the series’ success hinges not so much on who wins the game, but on how they win it and what it all means. Like the show’s beginning, much of Squid Game‘s final hour is set outside the world of the arena—this time, a year following the events of the bulk of the show. Let’s break down what happens in the Squid Game ending…

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Den of Geek

Squid Game: What Could Season 2 Look Like?

This Squid Game article contains MAJOR spoilers. Squid Game is one of the best original series to come to Netflix in a long time. The story of a deadly competition in which 456 people try to win ₩45.6billion ($39 million) in a series of life-or-death children’s games, the class parable is as devastating to watch as it is addicting and, should it do well, there’s a chance Netflix could greenlight another season of the Korean drama. While there has been no official word yet on if a second season will happen, given Netflix’s growing presence and investment in Korea, it’s a definite possibility—especially given the possible continuing story set-ups teased in Season 1. Here are a few directions a Squid Game Season 2 could go…
TV SERIES
dramabeans.com

Premiere Watch: The Veil, Squid Game, One the Woman, Yumi’s Cells

The drama airing schedule changes at the drop of a hat these days, but that doesn’t mean there is any lack of new dramas to choose from. Premiering in our new weekend slots we have a massive infusion of crazy: doppelgänger hijinks, kill games, and woman and her animated cells. In addition, The Veil (which delayed a week from its initial airing schedule) is also being added to the mix, in case you needed even more action on your drama plate.
TV SERIES
Den of Geek

Squid Game: Best of the Cast’s Shows and Movies to Watch

This Squid Game article contains some spoilers, though not the outcome of the game. There are so many things to like about Squid Game, Netflix‘s Korean-language series about a group of desperate people competing in a deadly game, but one of the major ones is the stellar cast. Featuring some well-known Korean actors, as well as some relative newcomers to the acting scene, Squid Game‘s ensemble is more than ready to elevate the clever script and sharp direction. If you’re interested in checking out other projects from this cast after finishing Squid Game, here are our recommendations!
TV & VIDEOS
allkpop.com

An honest review of Netflix's 'Squid Game'

Over the past weekend, on the 17th of September 2021, Netflix released its highly anticipated original series 'Squid Game.' Starring absolute gems of the Korean acting industry, Lee Jung Jae and Park HaeSoo, 'Squid Game' sets up a deathly premise revolving around children's games and human desperation. Here is my honest review of the series on everyone's watchlist.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gong Yoo
epicstream.com

Spirit Chronicles Ending Explained

Anime Writer A devil child addicted to city pop and iced coffee. Episode 12 of Seirei Gensouki: Spirit Chronicles was just released, setting off an explosive ending to the season. The series of events left the final episode at somewhat of a cliffhanger. While there is no announcement regarding a second season yet, it definitely seems like Episode 12 has been set up in such a way that more episodes will hopefully come.
TV SERIES
Distractify

Season 1 of 'Squid Game' Ends on a Gigantic Cliffhanger — Will There Be a Season 2?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 1 of Squid Game. Already hailed as South Korea's answer to The Hunger Games, Netflix's drama series Squid Game captures the trials and tribulations of 456 cursed souls who decide to risk their lives to win ₩45.6 billion ($39 million). The contestants include Seong Gi-hun, a gambling addict; Ali, a migrant worker; and many other characters. So, will there be a Season 2 of Squid Game?
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Good Heart#Squid#Squid Game#North Korean
Shield

Netflix’s “Squid Game” adds terror to nostalgia

What if you could win forty million dollars by playing childish games like hopscotch or freeze tag? Would you participate, even if losing meant death? This is the exact scenario desperate players find themselves facing in Netflix’s new original show, “Squid Game.”. The Korean thriller follows single father Seong Gi-Hun...
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Are There In Squid Game? Where To Watch Online With English Subtitles

KDrama & KPop Writer Bea is a Journalism graduate with a strong love for Kpop and Kdrama. Netflix has done it again! Squid Game is continuing to attract lots more viewers with its mysterious and thrilling storyline and has been the talk of the town since its release on September 17, 2021. The Korean series managed to debut at the No.1 spot in South Korea and No.2 worldwide, which proved its impressive global presence.
RETAIL
seoulbeats.com

Squid Game's Deadly Premise is Teeming With Life

This review contains spoilers. How far would you go for a second chance at life? For Squid Game‘s despairing contestants, no price is too great — whether it’s risking their lives or taking another’s. In this colourful thriller, 456 contestants compete in childhood games with their lives at stake, all to win the grand prize of 45.6 billion won.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

How Squid Game's slippery ending set up a game-changing season 2

Squid Game spoilers follow. At first glance, Netflix's Squid Game might just seem like another Battle Royale/Hunger Games ripoff with a smidge of Money Heist thrown in too. But in truth, this show is a far more slippery beast than that, much like its titular squid. Thanks to its relatable...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Netflix
thecinemaholic.com

Who Is Player 067 in Squid Game? Who Is HoYeon Jung?

‘Squid Game’ is a sensational survival game action drama series about 456 contestants who take part in a deadly game for a chance to win ₩45.6 billion (US$38.5 million). One of the most memorable characters in the series is the North Korean defector Kang Sae-byeok (HoYeon Jung) or No. 067. Resilient and resourceful, she is the ultimate survivor. She spent her early life in her home country, where she lost her grandparents and older brother. Her father also died at one point.
TV & VIDEOS
UPI News

Korean thriller 'Squid Game' tops U.S. Netflix charts

SEOUL, Sept. 23 (UPI) -- Squid Game became the first South Korean show to top the U.S. Netflix charts this week, overtaking Sex Education Season 3, according to FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data. The nine-episode Squid Game, directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, hit No. 1 in the United States on Tuesday...
TV & VIDEOS
Tyla

People Are Saying Netflix’s Squid Game Is ‘Haunting Their Dreams’

If you’re looking for a drama that’s set to mess with your mind, then look no further than Netflix’s new series, Squid Game. The Korean-language drama sees hundreds of debt-driven contestants invited to take part in a series of children’s games – but it’s not fun, silly hijinks as these high-stakes carry deadly risks.
TV SERIES
epicstream.com

Netflix Creator Addresses Whether Squid Game Season 2 Will Happen

EpicStream News Writer Living in between movies, series, and reality. Squid Game topples almost everything on Netflix right now as it is lording over the top 10 of the streaming platform. The original Korean drama series continues to pique the interest of many viewers making it number one and it doesn’t disappoint, not at all, which is why a lot are asking whether season 2 will happen for the show and the creator addresses this matter in a straight-forward manner.
TV SERIES
Tyla

Fans Of Netflix's Squid Game Spot Theory About Players

Squid Game fans, prepare for your minds to be blown. Some people who have already binged all of Netflix’s genre-bending horror-drama have come up with a theory about who gets chosen to be a player, and who’s a worker in the deeply disturbing playground games. Taking to TikTok, one user...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy