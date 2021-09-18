CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick County, MD

Frederick County Right to Life Banquet

By Lauren LaRocca
The Frederick News-Post
The Frederick News-Post
 7 days ago

Frederick County Right to Life will hold its 12th annual banquet on Sept. 24 at Dutch’s Daughter Restaurant.

The event will begin at 6 p.m., with a social hour with a cash bar. Dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

This year’s speaker will be Sister Deirdre Byrne, a religious sister, a Doctor of Medicine and a retired colonel in the U.S. Army Medical Corps. As an Army and missionary surgeon, she has performed surgery on the ground after natural and manmade crises in Kenya, Afghanistan, Haiti, Iraq and Sudan.

Information regarding reservations (required) and payment is available at https://frederickcoun tyrighttolife.org.

