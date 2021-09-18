The 5th Quarter Part I
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Check out the full allotment of games we bring to you in this week's edition of the 5th Quarter. Allen 48, Homer 34, Anselmo-Merna 64, Ainsworth 0, Ansley-Litchfield 44, Pleasanton 40 Aquinas Catholic 22, Crofton 14 Arapahoe 28, Cambridge 0 Arcadia-Loup City 47, Amherst 0 Archbishop Bergan 62, Omaha Concordia 6 Arthur County 75, Paxton 27Ashland-Greenwood 21, Wayne 11Auburn 27, Douglas County West 6Beatrice 41, Elkhorn North 40Bennington 42, Omaha Skutt Catholic 7Bertrand 36, Alma 24Boys Town 50, North Bend Central 21Brady 53, Maywood-Hayes Center 26Burwell 54, Ravenna 22Centennial 10, Malcolm 7Cody-Kilgore 60, Stuart 14Columbus 47, Lincoln Northeast 32Columbus Scotus 28, Battle Creek 21Cozad 18, Adams Central 15Creighton 34, Boyd County 16Crete 56, Lexington 28Cross County 61, Nebraska Christian 7Dundy County Stratton 42, Hitchcock County 36EMF 64, Tri County 8Elgin Public/Pope John 36, CWC 26Emerson-Hubbard 50, Walthill 8Falls City Sacred Heart 66, Mead 12Franklin 2, Elba 0Freeman 72, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 36Gibbon 28, Bridgeport 20Grand Island 17, Fremont 15Guardian Angels Central Catholic 56, Madison 14Hartington Cedar Catholic 2, David City 0 (Forfeit)Hartington-Newcastle 34, Plainview 30Hay Springs 56, South Platte 0Heartland 60, Southern 0Hi-Line 54, Maxwell 12Holdrege 21, Sidney 12Howells-Dodge 46, Wisner-Pilger 26Humphrey St. Francis 50, Wausa 6Kearney Catholic 24, Ogallala 6Kenesaw 68, Giltner 12Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 55, Elkhorn Valley 8Lewiston 82, Heartland Lutheran 30Lincoln East 56, Millard North 20Lincoln Lutheran 14, Sutton 13Loomis 44, Overton 0Lourdes Central Catholic 63, Palmyra 26Lutheran High Northeast 44, Wakefield 40McCool Junction 75, Santee 21Medicine Valley 50, Axtell 28Milford 28, Wahoo 27Minden 62, Hershey 7Mitchell 32, Chase County 20Mullen 32, Garden County 6Norfolk Catholic 20, Oakland-Craig 14Norris 44, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 0North Platte St. Patrick's 29, Grand Island Central Catholic 0Omaha Benson 20, Omaha South 13Omaha Burke 21, Omaha North 10Omaha Westside 47, Papillion-LaVista South 19Ord 28, Broken Bow 6Osceola 70, Fullerton 34Osmond 44, Winside 14Palmer 86, Nebraska Lutheran 72Papillion-LaVista 51, Norfolk 0Parkview Christian 54, Pawnee City 36Pender 70, Bloomfield 44Perkins County 89, Bayard 48Pierce 58, Arlington 13Platteview 38, Nebraska City 22Riverside 53, Central Valley 18Sandhills Valley 28, South Loup 16Seward 24, McCook 17Silver Lake 63, Southwest 20Southern Valley 28, Elm Creek 14Spalding Academy 62, Deshler 14St. Edward 50, Meridian 24St. Mary's 72, Niobrara/Verdigre 0St. Paul 35, Gothenburg 0Stanton 22, Clarkson/Leigh 8Sutherland 2, Kimball 0 (Forfeit)Thayer Central 20, Johnson County Central 6Wallace 49, Wilcox-Hildreth 6Wauneta-Palisade 77, Banner County 0Weeping Water 58, Conestoga 0West Holt 40, Summerland 26West Point-Beemer 62, ONeill 41Wood River-Shelton 22, Doniphan-Trumbull 20Wynot 64, Randolph 16York 8, Ralston 7Yutan 26, BRLD 7.
