The 5th Quarter Part I

HAYS, Kan. (KSNB) - UNK women’s soccer hit the road to Hays, Kansas, on Sunday for a road contest against Fort Hays State. The Lopers were trying to snap a four game skid, while the Tigers were in search of win number three in the young 2021 season. UNK was unable to muster much of an offensive effort, taking just three shots in the entire game compared to 21 for FHS -- three of which resulted in goals.

HAYS, KS ・ 5 DAYS AGO