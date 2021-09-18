An 8-Year-Old Black Girl Dies In Philly Suburb. ‘High Probability’ Cops Killed Her

A Florida girl who was allegedly abducted by her father in 2007 when she was 6 years old was reunited with her mother at the U.S.-Texas border, police said Monday. The girl's mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, said she received a message on social media from a woman in Mexico claiming to be her abducted daughter, Jacqueline Hernandez, according to a news release from police in Clermont, Florida. The daughter told her mother she was in Mexico and wanted to meet her at the border, police said.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO