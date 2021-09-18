CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

An 8-Year-Old Black Girl Dies In Philly Suburb. ‘High Probability’ Cops Killed Her

By NewsOne Staff
 8 days ago

Often attributed to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the quote "justice delayed, is justice denied" is an ancient legal principle. And yet justice continues to be denied for 8-year-old Fanta Bility and other victims of a late August police shooting. Nearly a month after her killing, the community of Sharon Hill, Pa. is left wondering when justice will be served.

