Puna crash sends 4 to hospital

Four people were hospitalized Friday following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Puna. The crash, reported at 11:04 a.m., occurred in the vicinity of mile marker 16 in Keaau when a propane truck, full-size pickup truck and box truck collided, according to the Hawaii Fire Department. Initial reports indicated five patients, however, upon triaging patients only four required medical treatment and were transported to Hilo Medical Center via medics.