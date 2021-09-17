CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hilo, HI

Puna crash sends 4 to hospital

By West Hawaii Today Staff
West Hawaii Today
 8 days ago

Four people were hospitalized Friday following a three-vehicle crash on Highway 11 in Puna. The crash, reported at 11:04 a.m., occurred in the vicinity of mile marker 16 in Keaau when a propane truck, full-size pickup truck and box truck collided, according to the Hawaii Fire Department. Initial reports indicated five patients, however, upon triaging patients only four required medical treatment and were transported to Hilo Medical Center via medics.

www.westhawaiitoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Closely fought German election ushers in post-Merkel era

BERLIN (AP) — German voters were choosing a new parliament Sunday in an election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel after her 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. Polls point to a very close race Sunday between Merkel’s center-right Union bloc, with state governor Armin...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hilo, HI
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
City
Keaau, HI
Local
Hawaii Accidents
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
Hilo, HI
Traffic
Hilo, HI
Accidents
Hilo, HI
Crime & Safety
State
Hawaii State
CNN

What we know about Gabby Petito's final days

(CNN) — Over the summer, Gabby Petito set out with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, to travel across the country in her white Ford van, planning to hit national parks throughout the western United States. For the past year, the young woman regularly posted pictures with Laundrie on her Instagram account,...
MOAB, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puna#Propane#Mile Marker#Medics#Traffic Accident#Hilo Medical Center
The Hill

Abbott bows to Trump pressure on Texas election audit

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is barreling forward with an audit of the 2020 election in his state’s four largest counties after mounting pressure from former President Trump . The move comes as Arizona releases a much-anticipated election review of its own, which led to increasing friction within the state’s Republican Party and ultimately found Trump lost to President Biden by an even wider margin last year.
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy