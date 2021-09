Emma Raducanu’s US Open final against Leylah Fernandez will be broadcast live on free-to-air television after Channel 4 struck an agreement with Amazon Prime to broadcast the match. It means the conclusion to the 18-year-old’s spectacular run at Flushing Meadows will be available without a paywall, with coverage of one of the biggest sporting stories of the year set to begin at 8pm.Amazon have pledged to reinvest the fees from the deal, reportedly worth seven figures, back into women’s tennis “to support the next generation of female British talent”.“Emma’s journey from qualification through to the US Open final at...

TENNIS ・ 14 DAYS AGO