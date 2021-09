Let’s look at a third-down conversion for Buffalo on Saturday. It’s third-and-8. The score is 14-3 in favor of the Huskers. Nebraska had a chance to double up after a late second-quarter score and take a three score coming out of the halftime break, but it has gone scoreless in the frame. The offense did that thing where it produces explosives on drives that end without points (27-yard pass on the first drive, missed field goal; 16-yard pass and 21-yard run on the third drive, punt).

