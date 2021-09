(Shenandoah)-- The Red Oak Tigers scored 31 straight points, 21 in the 4th quarter, en route to a 31-13 victory over the Shenandoah Mustangs. It was the definition of a tale of two halves in this one. The Mustangs got off on the right foot with a four-yard touchdown run by quarterback Nolan Mount. The extra point was no good by Seth Zwickel. The Mustangs led 6-0 with 2:31 remaining in the first quarter.