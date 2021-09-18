CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

What to know about the FDA's decision on Pfizer booster shots

MSNBC
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Ashish Jha, dean of the School of Public Health at Brown University, talks with Rachel Maddow about the FDA's decision to recommend a Pfizer booster shot only for people who are vulnerable to Covid or over the age of 65.Sept. 18, 2021.

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

I got the Moderna vaccine. Can I get a Pfizer booster?

Efforts to give a Covid-19 booster shot to certain adults in the United States have officially begun, following a week of intense deliberation from government advisory committees. Early Friday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed off on a booster dose for older adults, as well...
PHARMACEUTICALS
MSNBC

When to expect boosters for Moderna and Johnson & Johnson

With the CDC and FDA now giving the public information on Pfizer Covid vaccine boosters, when can we expect to hear information for those who had the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines? We discuss that with Dr. Kavita Patel.Sept. 25, 2021.
INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Tense decision-making as CDC joins FDA in recommending Pfizer booster shot for 65 & up, people at high risk and those with occupational exposure to COVID-19

Following the recommendations of its vaccine advisory committee, the Food and Drug Administration gave emergency use authorization to Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for certain populations. The single shot is to be administered six months following completion of the original two-dose course. The FDA’s Sept. 22, 2021, decision to not...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rachel Maddow
Boston

What Ashish Jha said about the FDA approving Pfizer boosters for seniors, individuals at high risk for COVID-19

“I do expect that most Americans will end up getting a booster before the end of the year or certainly the early part of next year.”. The Food and Drug Administration may have only approved the use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for senior citizens and individuals at high risk, but Dr. Ashish Jha said Thursday he still expects it’s just a matter of time before a third dose will be approved for all Americans.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Pfizer moves toward booster approval and vaccine for children

It's shaping up to be a big week for news on two eagerly awaited developments involving Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: Booster shots and progress toward its first doses for children as young as five. The Food and Drug Administration is set to decide whether to accept its advisory committee's decision to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Gave This Warning to People Who Got Moderna or J&J

On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid
Best Life

The One Side Effect That's Much More Common With Boosters, FDA Study Says

As many of us discovered over the last year, COVID vaccines come with their fair share of side effects, from headaches to swelling in your arm. These reactions are typically both more common and more intense following second vaccine doses, because "your immune system recognizes the virus spike protein from the first dose of the vaccine and mounts a stronger response," GoodRX reports. But while side effects are a normal sign that your body is building protection, intense vaccine reactions have deterred some from getting their shots. Now, experts are trying to determine whether or not side effects will be more common after a third dose.
HEALTH
WTVM

Local health official weighs in on FDA’s decision to reject booster shots

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The panel that advises the Food and Drug Administration on vaccines denied the use of a booster dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. Pamela Kirkland joined WTVM anchor Barbara Gauthier Friday evening at 5:00 p.m. to discuss the decision as well as the latest COVID numbers in the area.
COLUMBUS, GA
NBC Miami

FDA Staff Declines to Take Stance on Pfizer's Covid Vaccine Booster Shots, Citing Lack of Verified Data

The FDA staff declined to take a stance on whether to back booster shots of Pfizer's Covid-19 vaccine, saying U.S. regulators haven't verified all the available data. "Overall, data indicate that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States," they wrote in a 23-page document.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
knowridge.com

Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, which performs best in preventing Delta?

In a new study from Regenstrief Institute, researchers found COVID-19 vaccines are effective at preventing hospitalizations and emergency department visits caused by the Delta variant. They also found that Moderna’s vaccine is significantly more effective against Delta than Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson. These real-world results showed that vaccines remain...
INDUSTRY
Cleveland.com

CDC OKs Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster; allergic reactions to Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are rare and mild: Coronavirus update for Sept. 24

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use authorization to a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster, and allergic reactions to the Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are rare and mild, a study suggests. Cleveland.com is rounding up some of the most notable coronavirus news making headlines online. Here’s...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Dallas News

Is it OK to get a COVID-19 vaccine booster and a flu shot at the same time?

COVID-19 boosters shots could become more widely available right as doctors recommend that people get their flu shots. That’s because the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reviewing and considering authorizing COVID boosters just when the flu season typically starts. An FDA...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy