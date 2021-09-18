No. 7 Jennies Volleyball Sweeps No. 12 Northwest Missouri Friday in Maryville

Maryville volleyball won two of its last four matches, as the team has spent much of the early parts of the season on the road. The Spoofhounds (2-4) spent their second week of the season traveling, as Maryville opened the week Sept. 6 with a 3-0 loss to the Central Indians (2-1). Following the loss to Central, the Spoofhounds grabbed their first victory of the season Sept. 7 with a 3-0 sweep over the Penney Hornets (0-4) in Hamilton, Missouri.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 11 DAYS AGO