No. 7 Jennies Volleyball Sweeps No. 12 Northwest Missouri Friday in Maryville
MARYVILLE, Mo. – Audrey Fisher and Kersti Nix had eight kills each and Hannah Engelken tallied seven kills and four blocks leading No. 7 University of Central Missouri Jennies volleyball to a 3-0 sweep at No. 12 Northwest Missouri State Friday, Sept. 17, inside Hughes Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18. The Jennies (9-1, 2-0 MIAA) are scheduled to travel to Emporia State for an MIAA match Thursday, Sept. 23.ucmathletics.com
