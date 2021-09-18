CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

No. 7 Jennies Volleyball Sweeps No. 12 Northwest Missouri Friday in Maryville

ucmathletics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMARYVILLE, Mo. – Audrey Fisher and Kersti Nix had eight kills each and Hannah Engelken tallied seven kills and four blocks leading No. 7 University of Central Missouri Jennies volleyball to a 3-0 sweep at No. 12 Northwest Missouri State Friday, Sept. 17, inside Hughes Fieldhouse. The set scores were 25-14, 25-20 and 25-18. The Jennies (9-1, 2-0 MIAA) are scheduled to travel to Emporia State for an MIAA match Thursday, Sept. 23.

