CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Huntersville, NC

3 Bedroom Home in Huntersville - $350,000

Independent Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a gorgeous townhome with a bright, open floor plan. Kitchen features a huge island and breakfast bar, tile backsplash, gas stove, and stainless appliances. Primary bedroom with tray ceiling, spacious walk-in closet, dual vanity and tiled shower. Downstairs Flex room would make a great work out room or home office. Refrigerator, washer and dryer will all stay with the home!

independenttribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Free Lance-Star

4 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $569,900

Live in the country and be just a short drive to the city. Well maintained 4 bedroom, 3 full bath modified Cape on almost 6 acres with 2 car attached and 24x24 detached garage. Zoned A3, so bring the animals. The main level offers an open floor plan between the living room with brick fireplace and pellet stove insert, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space and dining area. Separate laundry room, full bath and main level bedroom. There is also a large family room. Upstairs you will find the master suite with a very large (19x9) walk in closet with built in closet system. There are 2 other bedrooms and full bath. The full basement offers an area that would make a great media room and has a wood burning fireplace. The other side of the basement offers new laminate flooring and would make a great game room. There is also a large storage/utility area. There is a finished room above the garage (24X12) that would make a great office/5th bedroom/playroom. Zoned HVAC unit, 35 year architectural shingles, siding, soffits, windows and doors were all done in 2019, hot water heater 2016. Nice rear deck with vinyl handrails, Trex and maintenance free. Verizon Fiber, only 6 miles to Leland Train Station and within restaurant delivery area. Great property!
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Only In Pennsylvania

Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania

Do you ever really just want to get away from it all – the noise, the craziness, the busyness? That tranquility, fortunately, is much closer to home than we might think. With the many Airbnbs dotting the state, we can find our own piece of heaven without traveling too far from home. Nestled in a […] The post Go On An Out-Of-This-World Adventure At The Space Place, An Octagon-Shaped Airbnb In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntersville, NC
Real Estate
City
Huntersville, NC
Huntersville, NC
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bedroom Home
Independent Tribune

Cabarrus Calendar

The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of Concord is holding a Craft and Bake Sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They are offering items made by members as well as some new and gently used items for sale. The sale will be held in the parking lot at the Salvation Army office at 216 Patterson Ave. SE, Concord.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
therealdeal.com

Related scores $91M construction loan for luxury condo tower in Pompano Beach

Related Group secured a $91.3 million construction loan for Solemar, an oceanfront condo project it broke ground on in May. Records show an affiliate of the Coconut Grove-based developer secured the financing for the Pompano Beach development from Toronto-based CIBC Bank. Related launched sales of the 105-unit, 20-story project at...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Popular Mechanics

The 8 Best Vacuums For Hardwood Floors

Any vacuum can work on hardwood floors, but if you want a superior clean, then you need a model with bristles specific to hardwood. Harsher brush rolls that are great for pulling up dirt from carpets tend to scatter debris on hardwood, so softer bristles are preferred—and they won’t damage your floor’s finish. If you have both carpet and hard floors, then a good compromise would be a vacuum where you can turn the brush roll on and off depending on the surface. Some models even have sensors that switch between both settings seamlessly.
LIFESTYLE
architectureartdesigns.com

Give Your Bathroom A New Look With These Items

How important are the details in the decoration? In any room, but especially, in the bathroom. In this room, where there is usually not much furniture, details such as the roll holders, or the towel racks, allow us to give a sophisticated and different touch to the bathroom, and also, without carrying out any works.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy