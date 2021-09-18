CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

At New UI Dining Hall, 1,000s of Students Eat in Style

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleURBANA, Ill. (AP) — If the University of Illinois is going to make one of the largest dining halls in the nation, it better have some school spirit. Maybe some Block I pasta?. Sure enough, one of the creative flairs that made it into the $73.5 million expansion of the...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbknews.com

To preserve student health, UMD’s dining halls need to reinstate the takeout option

Dining hall takeout boxes pile high in the trash cans by La Plata Beach. (Julia Nikhinson/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. I don’t miss the strange experience of living on campus last year in a pandemic-blighted ghost-town. But I genuinely do miss the takeout option from the dining halls.
thespruce.com

24 Small Dining Room Ideas with Big Style

Space is a state of mind, but it can be difficult to think big when you lack physical square footage. If you've given up on that tiny space you should call a dining room and resorted to TV dinners on the couch night after night, allow us to inspire a much-needed redesign. Ahead, 24 tiny places that prove you can turn even the smallest amount of unused space into a formal dining room. Because even a small studio apartment in the city deserves a designated area for candle-lit dinners and early-morning coffee breaks.
INTERIOR DESIGN
University of Denver Clarion

Students are challenged by lack of variety in DU dining halls

Eating at DU’s dining halls this year looks very different from the options of years past. With dining now consolidated into the singular Community Commons building, students are no longer able to choose from one of the several old dining halls on-campus. Without the convenience and choice provided by the Nagel Dining Hall, Centennial Dining Hall, Nelson Dining and others, students’ personal needs are challenged by the lack of variety.
CENTENNIAL, CO
Brown Daily Herald

Brown dining halls serve long lines with limited options, students say

In addition to worrying about his senior seminars and thesis, Leonardo Moraveg ’22 faced an additional stressor at the start of this year — mealtimes. Moraveg, who spoke with The Herald Sept. 14, deliberately pushed his meals hours later than normal to avoid what he called the “record-breaking lines” of the dining halls.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dining In#Dine#Restaurants#Soups#New Ui Dining Hall#Ap#Asian#Greens#John Boos Co#Caf La Crumb#Inclusive Solutions#South American#Terrabyte#Isr#Ikenberry Commons#University Housing
Badger Herald

Two UW dining halls shift to buffet style due to food shortages

Gordon Avenue Market and Four Lakes Market dining halls switched to all-you-care-to-eat dining Sept. 10 due to food shortages on campus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The change comes as dining staff try to work through the industry-wide supply chain challenges. The switch was put in place in hopes of shortening the wait times while maintaining a large variety in menus and keeping a valued price, according to a University of Wisconsin newsletter.
RESTAURANTS
swarthmorephoenix.com

The View from Bryn Mawr’s Dining Hall

Bryn Mawr dining hall food is objectively better than Sharples food*. I’m sorry, but it’s true. I take a class there every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and as of writing this article, I have eaten exactly six meals at Bryn Mawr; I can confirm that their cuisine is superior. The dining halls I visited have a make-your-own omelet station, six flavors of ice cream, genuine liège-style Belgian waffles, udon noodles, impressively well-stocked salad and sandwich bars, and a myriad of other amenities. I eagerly look forward to the day when I might try their brunch scones, juk, rice noodle bar (with soy-braised eggs!) … are you drooling yet? And this is only my experience from my first several trips — I haven’t even explored the student center café or eaten their dinner yet. So yes, I may have a touch of culinary envy. Sometimes I feel a bit like I’m betraying Sharples, abandoning it for the new shiny dining hall down the block. Please forgive me, Sharples, but I need to eat lunch, and the Bryn Mawr food is, as I said, delicious.
BRYN MAWR, PA
Berkeley Beacon

Students dismayed at dining policy changes

After a year of specialty sandwiches and made-to-order pizzas, Emerson students are once again relying on the dining center and other on-campus locales to feed themselves—and many aren’t happy about it. The Beacon reported in August that the college would drastically curtail its Board Bucks policy for the 2021-22 academic...
COLLEGES
Indiana Daily Student

Vegan students upset by lack of dining hall options, empty promises

When freshman Hannah Rebey arrived at IU, she searched for vegan food options, since it is a part of her treatment for her eating disorder recovery. What she found, though, were scarce food options and empty promises from the university regarding food availability. “I came to school, and I had...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Education
UC Daily Campus

Dining Beat: Long lines, lack of silverware in dining halls

Two weeks into the fall semester, several University of Connecticut students say they are having suboptimal experiences in the dining halls. Lines and wait times are longer than usual, food runs out quickly and silverware is not always available. Of the long lines, Mike White, senior associate director of Residential...
Nicholls Worth

Colonel Creations: The student union’s newest dining option

Nicholls State University opened its latest addition to the Donald G Bollinger Memorial Student Union Food Court for the fall semester to give students even more dining options. The Donald G Bollinger Memorial Student Union Food Court is the new home of Colonel Creations, a vendor dedicated to bringing customers...
RESTAURANTS
thelocalvoice.net

Student-Run Lenoir Dining Hall is Back for the Fall at Ole Miss

Interactive learning lab feeds Ole Miss campus and community. Hungry campus and community members can visit the Lenoir Dining interactive learning lab, a student-run restaurant in Lenoir Hall at the University of Mississippi. Serving lunch at 11:30 am and 12:30 pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays during the fall and spring...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Villanovan

Villanova Dining Halls Could Use an Upgrade

Everyone loves Villanova and chose it for their own reasons, but there’s an elephant in the room: ‘Nova dining could be better. From the classroom to the popular social media app YikYak and, of course, the toilet seat, the buzz around campus is all about the disappointment in the quality of meals on campus.
cu-sentry.com

City Heights Dining Hall Open to All

The opening of City Heights, CU Denver’s new freshmen residence hall, has brought a new on-campus dining option to the Auraria community. The City Heights dining hall is not restricted to residents with meal plans, or to freshmen, or even to CU Denver students for that matter. For about $10, anyone can enjoy a buffet style meal, breakfast, lunch, or dinner in the heart of campus.
Indiana Daily Student

OPINION: All-you-can-eat dining halls hurt students more than they help

All-you-can-eat dining halls are a good idea in theory but not in practice. IU transformed Forest Eatery and McNutt Eatery into all-you-can-eat dining halls this year. The two dining halls stopped serving a wide variety of food and instead prepare large amounts to feed more students faster. Students only have to pay once with a swipe and can eat as much food as they want before they leave.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Food & Wine

The New Rules of Dining Out

Dining out after my second COVID-19 vaccine jab felt a little like clipping a climbing rope onto a harness and walking out to a rock ledge with a thousand-foot drop. Will this thing really keep me safe?. This past spring, as the country began to reopen, I took public health...
RESTAURANTS
uscannenbergmedia.com

‘Frustrations with on-campus dining still persist, inconveniencing students’

No one likes waiting in line. Heavy foot traffic and congestion continue to accompany the USC community’s return to campus, which has been evident through the seemingly permanent lines outside of popular restaurants and dining halls on campus. Students are still facing inconveniences with long lines and wait times at campus dining spots ever since the campus reopened in August.
RETAIL
vtcynic.com

UVM’s dining halls need a rebrand

UVM dining halls lack unique and recognizable branding. They need marketable imagery that fits the vibe created while you chow down with your friends. The Layout staff designed logos for each dining hall on campus. Central is the newest and healthiest dining hall on campus, and this logo would connect...
RESTAURANTS
allears.net

Two Dining Packages Announced for EPCOT’s New Fireworks Show

As we inch closer and closer to the start of Disney World’s 50th anniversary festivities, so many new and returning features are coming to the parks and resorts!. And now it’s been announced that fireworks dessert and dining packages will be back on the scene! And, you’ll want to be ready to get booking soon, because you can enjoy an entirely new show along with a great meal in EPCOT this Fall!
RESTAURANTS
allears.net

New Fireworks Dining Experience Coming to Disney’s Contemporary Resort

There are several great ways to watch the fireworks at Disney’s Magic Kingdom!. You can stake out a spot in front of the castle or hang back on Main Street, U.S.A. You could even try to time it just right so that they go off while you’re on a ride! In the past, dessert parties have been available at the park as well, and they’re coming back soon — including a new option at Disney’s Contemporary Resort.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy