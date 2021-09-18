At New UI Dining Hall, 1,000s of Students Eat in Style

Bryn Mawr dining hall food is objectively better than Sharples food*. I’m sorry, but it’s true. I take a class there every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, and as of writing this article, I have eaten exactly six meals at Bryn Mawr; I can confirm that their cuisine is superior. The dining halls I visited have a make-your-own omelet station, six flavors of ice cream, genuine liège-style Belgian waffles, udon noodles, impressively well-stocked salad and sandwich bars, and a myriad of other amenities. I eagerly look forward to the day when I might try their brunch scones, juk, rice noodle bar (with soy-braised eggs!) … are you drooling yet? And this is only my experience from my first several trips — I haven’t even explored the student center café or eaten their dinner yet. So yes, I may have a touch of culinary envy. Sometimes I feel a bit like I’m betraying Sharples, abandoning it for the new shiny dining hall down the block. Please forgive me, Sharples, but I need to eat lunch, and the Bryn Mawr food is, as I said, delicious.

BRYN MAWR, PA ・ 9 DAYS AGO