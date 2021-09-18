CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
In 4th decade playing Ryder Cup, Garcia still going strong

By Associated Press
kion546.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSergio Garcia is still the youngest Ryder Cup player in history. He was 19 when he was sprinting and leaping into the arms of his partner during his debut at Brookline. Now he’s the highest points scorer in Ryder Cup history. And the 41-year-old Spaniard is back for more. European captain Padraig Harrington says he couldn’t have done without Garcia and Ian Poulter on his team. Garcia has won as many Ryder Cup points as this young American team combined. But he says he never set out to break records. He keeps score by Europe winning the gold trophy. Garcia plays in his 10th Ryder Cup starting Friday at Whistling Straits.

