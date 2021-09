SEVERN, Md. — Someone in a group of juveniles pointed a gun at a 12-year-old boy outside his Severn home, Anne Arundel County police said. County police said officers were called around 1 a.m. Sunday for an assault in the 8300 block of Jacobs Road in Severn. Police said a 12-year-old boy heard music coming from behind his house and went outside to see where the noise was coming from.

