The millionaire demand that a Queen’s Gambit received from a chess player

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNona Gaprindashvili was the first woman to achieve the title of Grand Master of the International Chess Federation, besides that it was the fifth world champion in your discipline. But this time it was not her achievements or her remarkable career that made her place herself among the trends, but rather it had to do with the original series of Netflix Lady’s Gambit. And it is that the player sued fiction for alleged defamation and sexism.

First female chess grandmaster sues Netflix over Queen's Gambit

The first female chess grandmaster, Nona Gaprindashvili, sued Netflix for millions of dollars in damages on Thursday for a line in The Queen's Gambit that she claims was untrue and sexist. The lawsuit filed in federal district court in Los Angeles refers to a scene in the final episode of...
Chess champion sues Netflix over 'sexist,' 'devastating falsehood' in The Queen's Gambit

Chess grandmaster Nona Gaprindashvili sued the streamer for defamation over a line in the award-winning miniseries. Check: A former Soviet chess champion, Nona Gaprindashvili, is suing Netflix for defamation over a line in the streamer's award-winning miniseries The Queen's Gambit, which Gaprindashvili's lawsuit calls a "devastating falsehood, undermining and degrading her accomplishments before an audience of many millions."
Nona Gaprindashvili, Chess Legend, Sues Netflix Over Portrayal in 'Queen's Gambit'

Georgian chess legend Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a $5 million defamation suit against Netflix, saying her depiction in the hit TV show The Queen's Gambit was "sexist and belittling." A copy of the lawsuit filed Thursday with a California court accuses Netflix of distorting Gaprindashvili's achievements in the fictional series.
Soviet Chess Legend Files $5M Suit Against Netflix Over ‘Queen’s Gambit’

A legend of Soviet-era chess is furious over a throwaway line in the final episode of The Queen’s Gambit, the smash hit Netflix series starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young chess prodigy. Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against Netflix. An unnamed commentator says in the final episode of the show, “The only unusual thing about [Beth Harmon], really, is her sex, and even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.” Gaprindashvili took issue with the characterization, according to the suit: “The allegation that Gaprindashvili ‘has never faced men’ is manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling.” The Georgian player was the first woman in history to become an international chess grandmaster. Netflix responded, “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case.”
Netflix Sued Over 'The Queen's Gambit': Renowned Chess Player Defamed and Made a Russian To Heighten 'Drama'?

Netflix has been accused of defaming a professional female chess player in the film The Queen's Gambit. It's now being sued for $5 million because of this. Nona Gaprindashvili is suing Netflix for defamation and false light, according to court records acquired by Radar Online. Gaprindashvili calls herself a "pioneer of women's chess" and a well-loved figure in her home Georgia. She won several championships, defeated some of the world's top male chess players, and became the first woman in history to attain the rank of "international chess grandmaster among men."
