The millionaire demand that a Queen’s Gambit received from a chess player

A legend of Soviet-era chess is furious over a throwaway line in the final episode of The Queen’s Gambit, the smash hit Netflix series starring Anya Taylor-Joy as a young chess prodigy. Nona Gaprindashvili has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against Netflix. An unnamed commentator says in the final episode of the show, “The only unusual thing about [Beth Harmon], really, is her sex, and even that’s not unique in Russia. There’s Nona Gaprindashvili, but she’s the female world champion and has never faced men.” Gaprindashvili took issue with the characterization, according to the suit: “The allegation that Gaprindashvili ‘has never faced men’ is manifestly false, as well as being grossly sexist and belittling.” The Georgian player was the first woman in history to become an international chess grandmaster. Netflix responded, “Netflix has only the utmost respect for Ms. Gaprindashvili and her illustrious career, but we believe this claim has no merit and will vigorously defend the case.”

