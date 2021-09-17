The millionaire demand that a Queen’s Gambit received from a chess player
Nona Gaprindashvili was the first woman to achieve the title of Grand Master of the International Chess Federation, besides that it was the fifth world champion in your discipline. But this time it was not her achievements or her remarkable career that made her place herself among the trends, but rather it had to do with the original series of Netflix Lady’s Gambit. And it is that the player sued fiction for alleged defamation and sexism.marketresearchtelecast.com
Comments / 0