WhatsApp will allow the audios to be converted to text: how it will work – MRT

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOOK: The trick to publish your WhatsApp statuses on Facebook without external apps. The new tool that WhatsApp is developing will have the main objective of transcribing an audio to text, so you will no longer have to listen to it in situations where you are disabled by noise, he reported. WabetaInfo, a portal that has access to the new functions that the application will bring.

TechRadar

WhatsApp working on new feature to turn voice messages into text

Messaging platform WhatsApp is working on and rolling out plenty of new features in recent times. Last week, it was revealed that WhatsApp was enhancing its encryption options, allowing your encrypted messages to be stored in Google Drive or iCloud. It is also introducing a redesigned chat bubbles. In continuation...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

10 best dictation apps for Android to transcribe audio to text

Dictation is a niche, but important function. After all, your voice is a lot faster than typing pretty much all the time. Your mobile is perfect for this. Traditionally, most people use computers for this sort of thing. However, even the thinnest, lightest laptop is still rather unwieldy compared to your phone. Thus, it makes a lot of sense to find audio-to-text converters on it instead of relying on old tech. The good news is that there are plenty of options, including some really good ones. Here are the best dictation apps for Android.
CELL PHONES
#Mrt#Ios#Wabetainfo#The Google Play Store#Netizens
Sentinel

Like you can change a text format on WhatsApp messages

WhatsApp was an application that also serves for you to have communication with your family with friends, it can also be used for many other things. As for example, putting statuses so that your contacts know what you are doing about that moment. This functionality was very well received when it appeared among the messaging application services. But in addition to this, there are many other things that you should know if you are the ones who are hooked on the mobile phone all day.
CELL PHONES
osxdaily.com

How to Convert Video to GIF on iPhone & iPad

We’ve all wanted to turn a part of a video into a GIF at some point to make a meme out of it, create an animated picture, or anything else really. If this is something you still like to do, you’ll be pleased to know that you can now make GIFs from videos on your iPhone and iPad without relying on a third-party app.
CELL PHONES
Entrepreneur

Now you can convert any image into a sticker directly from WhatsApp

This article was translated from our Spanish edition. They will agree that one of the most attractive and fun tools to use within the famous instant messaging application are stickers . Although, the app itself offers default sticker packages or we can also create our own -but from external applications-; Now there is a probability that WhatsApp will allow us to convert any image into a sticker to be able to send it directly from the application and without using third-party apps.
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

WhatsApp working on a more private message reporting system

WhatsApp is working on a new message reporting system. The feature will allow users to report single messages to WhatsApp from contacts or businesses. This seems an alternative to the contact reporting system already available. WhatsApp came under stiff scrutiny for an investigation into its message reporting and moderation system...
CELL PHONES
The Windows Club

How to convert Publisher file to PDF

If you stop short of sharing Microsoft Publisher files with your colleagues or friends who don’t have the Office Publisher software, fret not. It’s quite easy to convert Publisher file to PDF using the application itself or an online tool. Let’s cover each method in some detail. What is a...
SOFTWARE
featureweekly.com

WhatsApp is allowing you effectively to recognize your group chats

You may be in a lot of groups on WhatsApp with every one of them serving various individuals, various purposes, simply everything unique. How you feel about every one of them will fluctuate. Considering that, the application is developing a way for clients to rapidly make a group icon. WABetaInfo...
CELL PHONES
jazztimes.com

Audio Files: How to Get Multiroom Audio in Your Home

It’s great to listen to Miles Smiles in the living room—but even better to keep listening to it when you head into the kitchen to make dinner, or when you move out to the patio to enjoy the sunset. Much of the audio gear we buy has the capability to achieve this built in, but many listeners don’t even realize it’s there.
ELECTRONICS
xda-developers

How To Transfer WhatsApp Messages from Android to iPhone

WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging platforms in the world, and it’s supported on most smartphones. If you’ve found yourself switching from Android to iPhone recently, you might be wonder how you can transfer WhatsApp from Android to iPhone. This is not as simple as just singing into WhatsApp on your iPhone, and seeing your chat history and messages synced from your account. You’ll need to use special software called Tenorshare iCareFone for WhatsApp Transfer.
CELL PHONES
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Rolls Out Tipping Feature to All Adult Users, Adds Bitcoin as Payment Method

Twitter is rolling out its tipping feature to all users 18 and older beginning Thursday and has added Bitcoin as another accepted form of payment. The social media platform began testing its Tips feature earlier this year with a select group of users, and payments could be processed via Bandcamp, Cash App, Chipper, Patreon, Razorpay, Wealthsimple, Venmo or GoFundMe, depending on the user’s choice. With Thursday’s updates, U.S. users will also get to use Strike, a payment app built on the Bitcoin Lightning Network that lets users send and receive Bitcoin. The addition of Bitcoin on Twitter is a major move into cryptocurrency for the social platform, though perhaps not a surprising one as Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey is a vocal proponent of crypto. Last year, Square — the payment company also led by Dorsey — purchased the equivalent of $50 million in Bitcoin and is building a business dedicated to decentralized finance using Bitcoin. Tipping will be available first to all iOS users, with Android expected to follow in the coming weeks. Twitter has not shared a timeline for when tips will be available to users accessing the social platform on the web.
INTERNET
makeuseof.com

A Guide to Playing and Converting Audio Files Using Terminal Commands

The Terminal app is the gateway for command-line access in macOS. If you frequently find yourself working inside Terminal and want to play an audio file, there's no need to leave the app. There are commands that you can use to not only play audio files directly from inside Terminal, but to convert audio files as well.
SOFTWARE
AFP

Disabled people can now use Android phones with face gestures

Using a raised eyebrow or smile, people with speech or physical disabilities can now operate their Android-powered smartphones hands-free, Google said Thursday. Two new tools put machine learning and front-facing cameras on smartphones to work detecting face and eye movements. Users can scan their phone screen and select a task by smiling, raising eyebrows, opening their mouth, or looking to the left, right or up. "To make Android more accessible for everyone, we're launching new tools that make it easier to control your phone and communicate using facial gestures," Google said.
CELL PHONES
AFP

Twitter courts influencers with bitcoin tips and NFT craze

Twitter on Thursday began allowing high-profile users to get tips in bitcoin as the network steps up its wooing of the content creators essential to drawing crowds online. Twitter also said it is ramping up tools for users to keep exchanges on the platform civil, or avoid wading into unexpectedly contentious online conversations.
CELL PHONES
goodmenproject.com

How to Never Get Stuck in a Dry Texting Convo? It Works Every Time…

Texting somebody new is almost like playing tennis… on a miles-long court. You shoot your shot and wait for the ball to travel all across the field and hit their radar. If your shot was good enough, they might be impressed and shoot back. After a couple of shots from each of you, the court gets smaller and smaller.
INTERNET
IndieWire

6 Retro Phone Cases to Buy for iPhone and Android

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Buying a phone case is a quick way to make sure your smart phone is protected from damage, but it also serves as a way to modify your electronics without purchasing a brand new device. And if you’ve scrolled through social media lately, then you’ve probably seen just how popular the retro aesthetic has become. From gaming consoles to vintage cameras and reboots of...
TV SHOWS

