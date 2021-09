In Chapter 2 of Life is Strange: True Colors, Charlotte receives an offer from Typhon and asks you if she should take the money for Ethan or turn the offer down. This is one of the biggest choices you have to make in Chapter 2, and both options seem like they could be the right choice. She is unsure if taking the money would betray Gabe’s memory, but she could really use the extra cash for Ethan. So, should you take the money for Ethan or turn the offer down in Life is Strange: True Colors?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO