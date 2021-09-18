CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A’s keep pace in wild-card race with 5-4 win over Angels

By Associated Press
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Cole Irvin pitched six solid innings to earn his first victory in four weeks, and the Oakland Athletics kept pace in the AL wild-card race with a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels. Josh Harrison drove in two runs and Mark Canha scored the go-ahead run on a passed ball in the sixth for the A’s. Oakland committed three errors in the first two innings, stranded 10 runners in the first six innings and didn’t have an extra-base hit. Kurt Suzuki homered and David Fletcher had a two-run single for the Angels, who have lost seven of 11.

FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB
KESQ

Ohtani bounces back with go-ahead run as Angels edge Astros

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani scored the go-ahead run in the sixth inning and the Los Angeles Angels snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Houston Astros. Ohtani tried to score the winning run during Wednesday night’s 9-5 loss to Houston in 12 innings, but was called out after a perfect throw from right fielder Chas McCormick. This time, the two-way star was easily safe on Jack Mayfield’s two-run double as the Angels avoided their first four-game sweep against the Astros since 2013 and kept Houston’s magic number at three for clinching the AL West.
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
