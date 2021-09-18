Texian Navy Day, Texas Heroes Day

September 18, 2021 - Please join the William Carroll Crawford Chapter of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas as they observe Texian Navy Day on September 18th. In September 1835 the first naval engagement of the Texas Revolution occurred near Velasco. In that engagement between a Texas privateer, the San Felipe, and a Mexican war schooner, the Correo, the Mexican ship was forced to unconditionally surrender. Thus, the Texian Navy won its first victory in the War of Independence on the high seas. This event was one month before the first significant land battle of the Texas Revolution at Gonzales.