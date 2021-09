It may only be the first game of the season, but the Triton coaching staff already has their guys running the two-minute drill to perfection. Trailing 20-15 with just under two minutes left in Friday night’s season opener against Randolph, quarterback Max Ciaramitaro and the Vikings got the ball around their own 40-yard-line and started marching. The junior QB completed 5 of 8 passes on that final drive, and eventually connected with Ethan Tate on a 15-yard touchdown strike with 40 seconds left to put his team ahead.

RANDOLPH, MA ・ 14 DAYS AGO