Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 18, 2021

By Harrison Holland
 7 days ago
Today is ... National Cheeseburger Day

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

  • Men's Tennis vs. Four-In-The-Fall against LSU, Memphis and Princeton, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Matches begin at 10 a.m.
  • Men's Golf vs Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Chicago, Ill. LIVE SCORING | TEE TIMES
  • Volleyball vs Western Carolina (10 a.m.) and Tennessee Tech (6 p.m.), Tuscaloosa, Ala.
  • Football at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., CBS, Fubo, Live Audio

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama opened fall practice with some skill work before taking part in an intrasquad scrimmage on an overcast day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. “The first day of team practice is always a lot of fun,” Coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. “These kids really like to play baseball. We have more experience than we have had in the past, and it shows in the way we practice and play. I’m excited to see how we grow in the next few weeks.” The Crimson Tide will hold an 11:30 a.m. CT workout followed by a 1 p.m. first pitch in the second scrimmage of the weekend. Sunday will be an off day for the team.

Men's Tennis: The Crimson Tide opened its season with the Four-In-The-Fall Tournament at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. In doubles, Enzo Aguiard and Filip Planinsek topped Memphis duo David Stevenson and Jeremy Taylor 6-2. Patrick Kaukovalta and German Samofalov went 6-3 against Oscar Cubitt and Pau Fanlo as Joao Ferreira and Juan Martin recorded a commanding 6-1 win against Pablo Alemany Malea and Harry Rock. In singles, the Crimson Tide won five of seven matchups, led by Planinsek taking a two-set, 7-5, 6-3 win against Stevenson.

Track & Field: The cross country men swept the top three spots in the North Alabama Showcase, while the women’s team finished third at the John Hunt Running Park. Victor Kiprop, Eliud Kipsang and Hillary Cheruiyot 1-2-3, while Flomena Asekol took second in her Crimson Tide debut.

Men's Golf: Canon Claycomb fired an opening-round score of 1-under par 69 to lead the Crimson Tide at the Olympia Fields CC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Alabama will enter Saturday’s second round in eighth overall with a total of 9-over par 289. Claycomb fired 1-under par to tie for third overall, just a stroke back of co-leaders Drew Salyers of Indiana (68) and David Ford of North Carolina (68).

Volleyball: Alabama opened Bama Bash with a four-set win against Houston with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-20. Sarah Swanson finished with a career-best four solo blocks and five block assists to lead the Crimson Tide. The four solo blocks are the most for an Alabama player in a match since Leah Lawrence against Alabama State on Oct. 12, 2017. Abby Marjama and Kennedy Muckelroy tied for the team lead with 11 kills with Marjama adding 10 digs for her first double-double of the season. Emily Janek also scored a double-double with 19 assists and 15 digs, splitting setting duties with Brooke Slusser who was just three shy of her season best with 22 assists.

Did you notice?

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum

September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M

We'll leave you with this ...

Recruiting Corner: Going Beyond Borders

Ever since arriving at Alabama as head coach, Nick Saban has always made it a priority to lock in the best talent in the state of Alabama. However, he has also showed that he will go wherever he needs to around the country to get the best players for the Crimson Tide. Subscribe for full article.
Crimson Corner: LB Will Anderson Jr. is Just Getting Started

The call him 'The Terminator', and not without good reason. Since his arrival on campus last year, Alabama outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has been a force to be reckoned with. As a true freshman, Anderson finished seventh on the team in tackles with 52. He also led the team in quarterback hurries with eight and finished second on the team in sacks with seven — just one shy of the team-lead.
Alabama Softball Announces 2022 SEC Schedule

While the complete schedule has yet to be finalized, Alabama softball's Team 26 now knows the opponents and dates for the conference portion of the 2022 schedule. The SEC released the conference softball schedules on Thursday. Each team plays eight regular season series, four on the road and four at home, before the SEC Tournament which will be hosted by the Florida Gators at Katie Seashole Pressly Stadium in Gainesville this season.
Derrick Henry Congratulates High School RB That Broke Single-Game Rushing Record

Throwback Thursday: Tyrone Prothro's Catch

Alabama Crimson Tide Announces 2022 Football Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – University of Alabama football fans can start scheduling the rest of their lives next year as the 2022 schedule was released Tuesday night. The Southeastern Conference announced its full slate of games for next season as well. The Crimson Tide is set to compete in 12 contests...
Nick Saban Addresses Alabama's Penalty Problem

Even though Alabama is undefeated and No. 1 in the country through three games, there has been one glaring issue in each game: penalties. In fact, the total number of penalties per game has increased from game to game. The Crimson Tide had eight penalties against Miami, nine against Mercer and then 11 on Saturday at Florida. After the Mercer game, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said if anyone felt frustrated by the penalties, he was 10 times more frustrated.
2022 SEC Football Schedule: Teams and Week-to-Week

The Southeastern Conference announced its full 2022 football schedule on Tuesday evening. Each SEC team will play eight conference football games to include six games against division opponents and two games against non-division opponents. One of the non-division opponents will be a permanent annual opponent and the other non-division opponent will rotate each year.
Throwback Crimson Tikes: Anti-Social

Even though I walk through the darkest online valley, I will fear no evil ... "Crimson Tikes" is the brainchild of Anthony Sisco, who is passionate about all things Crimson Tide. Although his career paths have taken him in different directions, the cartoon centered around Alabama athletics has been a labor of love for the past few years.
Dolphins Place Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve

Alabama Football Looks to Improve Discipline, Reduce Penalties

How Slade Bolden Responded to Dropped Touchdown against Florida

