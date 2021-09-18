Crimson Tide Roll Call: September 18, 2021

Today is ... National Cheeseburger Day

Today's Crimson Tide schedule

Men's Tennis vs. Four-In-The-Fall against LSU, Memphis and Princeton, Tuscaloosa, Ala. Matches begin at 10 a.m.

Men's Golf vs Olympia Fields/Fighting Illini Invitational, Chicago, Ill. LIVE SCORING | TEE TIMES

TEE TIMES Volleyball vs Western Carolina (10 a.m.) and Tennessee Tech (6 p.m.), Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Football at Florida, Gainesville, Fla., 2:30 p.m., CBS, Fubo, Live Audio

Crimson Tide results

Baseball: Alabama opened fall practice with some skill work before taking part in an intrasquad scrimmage on an overcast day at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. “The first day of team practice is always a lot of fun,” Coach Brad Bohannon said in a statement. “These kids really like to play baseball. We have more experience than we have had in the past, and it shows in the way we practice and play. I’m excited to see how we grow in the next few weeks.” The Crimson Tide will hold an 11:30 a.m. CT workout followed by a 1 p.m. first pitch in the second scrimmage of the weekend. Sunday will be an off day for the team.

Men's Tennis: The Crimson Tide opened its season with the Four-In-The-Fall Tournament at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. In doubles, Enzo Aguiard and Filip Planinsek topped Memphis duo David Stevenson and Jeremy Taylor 6-2. Patrick Kaukovalta and German Samofalov went 6-3 against Oscar Cubitt and Pau Fanlo as Joao Ferreira and Juan Martin recorded a commanding 6-1 win against Pablo Alemany Malea and Harry Rock. In singles, the Crimson Tide won five of seven matchups, led by Planinsek taking a two-set, 7-5, 6-3 win against Stevenson.

Track & Field: The cross country men swept the top three spots in the North Alabama Showcase, while the women’s team finished third at the John Hunt Running Park. Victor Kiprop, Eliud Kipsang and Hillary Cheruiyot 1-2-3, while Flomena Asekol took second in her Crimson Tide debut.

Men's Golf: Canon Claycomb fired an opening-round score of 1-under par 69 to lead the Crimson Tide at the Olympia Fields CC/Fighting Illini Invitational. Alabama will enter Saturday’s second round in eighth overall with a total of 9-over par 289. Claycomb fired 1-under par to tie for third overall, just a stroke back of co-leaders Drew Salyers of Indiana (68) and David Ford of North Carolina (68).

Volleyball: Alabama opened Bama Bash with a four-set win against Houston with set scores of 25-23, 22-25, 25-19, and 25-20. Sarah Swanson finished with a career-best four solo blocks and five block assists to lead the Crimson Tide. The four solo blocks are the most for an Alabama player in a match since Leah Lawrence against Alabama State on Oct. 12, 2017. Abby Marjama and Kennedy Muckelroy tied for the team lead with 11 kills with Marjama adding 10 digs for her first double-double of the season. Emily Janek also scored a double-double with 19 assists and 15 digs, splitting setting duties with Brooke Slusser who was just three shy of her season best with 22 assists.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

September 18, 1976: Recovering from an opening day upset loss to Ole Miss, Alabama romped past SMU 56-3 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. After trailing 3-0 at the end of the first quarter, the Crimson Tide rolled to 28 second-quarter points and never looked back. Halfback Tony Nathan rushed for 101 yards on 10 carries and fullback Johnny Davis had 90 on nine carries to spark a rushing attack that tallied 419 yards. Dewey Mitchell was the defensive leader with nine tackles. – Bryant Museum

September 18, 2004: Alabama quarterback Brodie Croyle suffered a season-ending knee injury after planting his foot near the Crimson Tide sideline during a 52-0 victory over Western Carolina.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“How many people watch you give a final exam? [The reply is ‘About 50.’] Well, I have 50,000 watch me give mine, every Saturday.” — Paul “Bear” Bryant to English professor Tommy Mayo at Texas A&M

