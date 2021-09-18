CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Montana State

Montana commit Kaden Huot dazzles in record-breaking outing at Wa-Griz as No. 5 Helena High beats Missoula Hellgate

By FRANK GOGOLA Missoulian frank.gogola@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — As Kaden Huot escaped what seemed like a sure sack attempt and rolled to his right, he lowered his shoulder and blasted a defender as he crossed the goal line. The Helena High quarterback showed toughness and determination on that play in Washington-Grizzly Stadium, something that’ll be appreciated by Bobby Hauck, his future coach with the Montana Grizzlies. Hauck may be more excited by the arm, accuracy and decision making Huot showed in breaking Helena’s single-game records for total touchdowns and touchdown passes.

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Adds 1,209 New COVID-19 Cases, 113 More in Missoula

As of Friday morning, Montana has confirmed 139,712 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,209 new confirmed cases. There are currently 9,545 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 976,831 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 477,447 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Missoula Sentinel placed on probation by Montana High School Association

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School has been placed on probation by the Montana High School Association. The MHSA executive board made the decision at its regularly scheduled meeting Monday. The probation will extend to the end of the 2021-22 school year. The executive board approved the probation status "based...
MISSOULA, MT
406mtsports.com

Friday Night Lights: Off COVID-19 pause, Missoula Hellgate set to host No. 5 Helena High

MISSOULA — The Missoula Hellgate football team will need to get back in the swing of things in a hurry Friday night. The Knights (1-1), who didn’t have any COVID-19 issues in the 2020 season, returned to practice Tuesday after COVID-19 protocol forced the team to a full stop, nixing its crosstown matchup with top-ranked Missoula Sentinel (2-0). Instead of getting a chance against the undefeated Spartans, the Knights get Griz quarterback commit Kaden Huot and No. 5 Helena (1-1) Friday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium off just three days of practice.
MISSOULA, MT
ravallirepublic.com

Notebook: Montana's defense flexes muscle, Bobby Hauck wins 100th game with Griz

MISSOULA — Oh how prophetic Bruce Barnum was several months ago. The last time the fourth-ranked Montana football team (2-0) played a home game before Saturday, they plastered Barnum’s Portland State Vikings, 48-7. The PSU coach said on that April day: “That defense, the Griz are back. … That football team is the Griz of old.”
MONTANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Helena, MT
Football
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
Local
Montana Education
Helena, MT
Sports
Missoula, MT
Education
Missoula, MT
Football
City
Missoula, MT
Local
Montana Football
Helena, MT
Education
State
Montana State
City
Butte, MT
City
Helena, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: College football box scores

San Diego0073—10 Montana St.2114107—52 MTST—Snell 7 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 12:41. MTST—Elliott 65 pass from McKay (Glessner kick), 07:21. MTST—Okada 28 interception return (Glessner kick), 12:19. MTST—Andersen 40 interception return (Glessner kick), 02:39. Third Quarter. MTST—Martin 1 run (Glessner kick), 13:54. MTST—FG Glessner 43, 07:08. USD—Gadinis 19 pass from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings bumps off Northwest Nazarene in volleyball

BILLINGS — Jahsita Fa'ali'i and Bayli Monck had 12 kills apiece Saturday to help power Montana State Billings to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-23 sweep of visiting Northwest Nazarene in Great Northwest Athletic Conference volleyball. The Yellowjackets (4-6) also received a double-double from Hannah Hashbarger, who finished with 16 assists and...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Trying to 'uncover a local gem,' Billings Outlaws hold local tryout Saturday

BILLINGS — On a beautiful late summer day, Devonte Woods could have been at Herb Klindt Field cheering on the Rocky Mountain College Battlin’ Bears football team. Instead, Woods and approximately 20 other aspiring indoor football players were at the Sports Plex for a local tryout for the Billings Outlaws, who will start their inaugural season this coming March and play their home games at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.
BILLINGS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bobby Hauck
Person
Griz
Person
Marcus Evans
406mtsports.com

Montana Lady Griz get commit from Colorado for 2022-23 season

MISSOULA — Alex Pirog of Colorado announced on Twitter Tuesday that she has verbally committed to play for the Montana women's basketball team starting in the fall of 2022. Pirog, a 6-foot-3 post forward, will be a senior member of the Highlands Ranch High School team this coming winter. "I...
COLORADO STATE
montanakaimin.com

Griz return to Missoula with big home win against WIU

The energy in Washington-Grizzly Stadium was tangible leading into Montana’s first home game of the 2021 season against the Western Illinois Leathernecks on Sept. 11, and it led to a massive 42-7 win. "That stadium was awesome. It's fun to see it full," UM head coach Bobby Hauck said. Fans...
MISSOULA, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bengals#Hellgate#American Football#Wa Griz#The Montana Grizzlies#247sports#Class Aa#Td
406mtsports.com

Bill Speltz: Missoula has become fall sports mecca in Montana

MISSOULA — When it comes to fall sports in the state of Montana, Missoula has set the bar pretty high this fall. There's the fourth-ranked Montana football team, which just knocked off FBS nationally-ranked Washington last weekend and whipped Western Illinois Saturday night. Plus there's the Missoula Sentinel Spartans, who claimed a State AA football title last year and sit atop this week's rankings after a perfect 2-0 start.
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

Helena Capital volleyball rallies past Butte

The first set in Butte on Monday night didn't look all that promising for the Helena Capital volleyball team, but after that, the Bruins swept their way to a 3-1 win over the Bulldogs. Butte took the opening set Monday 25-15, then CHS rolled by the scores of 25-12, 25-22...
BUTTE, MT
406mtsports.com

Rocky Mountain College volleyball falls in 5 to Montana Western

HAVRE — Montana Western downed Rocky Mountain College 20-25, 25-20, 28-30, 25-23, 16-14 Saturday at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament for volleyball. The winning Bulldogs (7-4) triumphed behind the 21 kills of Danyel Martin. Kaitlyn White (13) and Morgan Stenger (10) also had double-digit kills for Western. Kyra Oakland and...
MONTANA STATE
406mtsports.com

School-record performance earns national honor for Rocky Mountain libero Ayla Embry

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain college defensive specialist Ayla Embry on Tuesday was named the NAIA national defensive player of the week. Embry set the school record for digs during a match on Saturday against Montana Western at the Frontier Preview tournament in Havre. Western won the match in five sets, but Embry set the record with 58 digs.
BILLINGS, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
scorebooklive.com

SBLive Power 10 Montana high school football rankings, Week 4: After week off, No. 1 Missoula Sentinel faces highly-touted Glacier

Each week, SBLive Montana will update its all-classification top-10 high school football rankings. Here is the Week 4 list, compiled by SBLive Montana correspondent Doug Drowley:. 1. MISSOULA SENTINEL (2-0) Last week: Did not play. This week: Hosts No. 3 Glacier on Friday. Spartans still sitting on 12 consecutive victories...
MONTANA STATE
Daily Inter Lake

Glacier spikers sweep Helena High

Glacier earned another Western AA volleyball win by beating Helena High in three sets Saturday at Glacier High School. The Wolfpack (5-5 overall, 3-1 conference) also topped Helena Capital Friday. Sidney Gulick led Glacier defensively with 15 kills and 17 digs. Sammie Labrum recorded two blocks and served three aces.
KALISPELL, MT
montanarightnow.com

Helena Dominates Hellgate 63-6

Helena dominates Hellgate in route to a 63-6 win. Bengals Quarterback and Griz football commit Kaden Huot threw for 6 TD's, setting a Helena school record, and rushed for another in the big win inside Washington Grizzly Stadium.
FOOTBALL

Comments / 0

Community Policy