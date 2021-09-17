Trust Stamp tokenized biometrics for Mastercard financial inclusion initiative

Selfie biometrics have been adopted by public and private organizations in several sectors, while authentication technology providers continue to expand their offerings. Biocube has provided the Ministry Of Social Justice & Empowerment (MOSJE) in India with the biometric technology for its ‘PM-DAKSH’ Portal and ‘PM-DAKSH’ Mobile App tools and OneSpan has been chosen by BankID to help secure Norwegian digital identity. Also, Roblox is introducing an optional age verification for its users, Au10tix has partnered with PayU to streamline onboarding, fidentity has announced new funding, and Cognito has started a new collaboration with streaming platform Audius. Thirdfort, meanwhile, is bringing its compliance tools to a new area within the real estate sector.

