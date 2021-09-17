CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trust Stamp tokenized biometrics for Mastercard financial inclusion initiative

By Chris Burt
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMastercard has chosen Trust Stamp to provide biometric privacy technology for its African financial inclusion initiative with Paycode. The Mastercard Inclusive Identity initiative is intended to serve 30 million people, and will utilize Trust Stamp technology to convert biometric data into Irreversibly Transformed Identity Tokens (IT2), which are then used to perform authentication. Biometric templates are therefore not stored or shared anywhere in the system.

