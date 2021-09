School is back in session in Missoula - classes are being taught in-person, and for a lot of students, it's the first time they've seen the inside of a classroom in about 18 months. But it's a strange time we're living in now: although we have the vaccine, COVID has certainly not gone away, with different variants popping up that are making it harder to eradicate the virus.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 11 DAYS AGO