2. Liberty (3-1) 3. Desert Pines (2-0) Around 5A: Gorman, ranked No. 7 nationally by USA Today, plays at No. 24 Hamilton (Arizona) in an attempt to sweep its four out-of-state games after beating Lone Peak (Utah) 35-7. … Liberty stays at No. 2 in the Review-Journal rankings despite a 49-7 loss to No. 1 Mater Dei (California). The Patriots close nonleague play by hosting Legacy. … Desert Pines held on to defeat Orem (Utah) in a 53-42 shootout and will go on the road to meet an Arbor View team that shut out its past two opponents in Las Vegas and Centennial. … Palo Verde hopes to get back to work on the road against Basic after last week’s game against Shadow Ridge was canceled.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 10 DAYS AGO