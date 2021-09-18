How to watch North Carolina vs. Virginia: TV channel, NCAA Football live stream info, start time

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Did the victory over Central Florida represent a change in direction for the Louisville football team, an indication of brighter days ahead after a rough start to the season? Or was it an aberration, a temporary rising-to-the-occasion moment as an underdog at home against a respected opponent on the doorstep of the Top-25? In other words, which way will the season go from here? Cole Bentley, UofL's fifth-year senior offensive lineman thinks he knows. He believes the 42-35 win over UCF was a turning point for the Cardinals (2-1), who were blasted by Ole Miss in their opener and then had an underwhelming win against Eastern Kentucky.

