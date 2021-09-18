Bingham's run game explodes for 21 unanswered points in late victory over Herriman
Bingham fans cheer as Corner Canyon plays Bingham in a high school football game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Corner Canyon won 35-7. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) HERRIMAN — After a closely contested defensive battle through three quarters, the Bingham Miners' offense exploded in the fourth quarter and scored 21 unanswered points on the ground en route to a 27-10 victory over Herriman.
