Herriman, UT

Bingham's run game explodes for 21 unanswered points in late victory over Herriman

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBingham fans cheer as Corner Canyon plays Bingham in a high school football game at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. Corner Canyon won 35-7. (Kristin Murphy, Deseret News) HERRIMAN — After a closely contested defensive battle through three quarters, the Bingham Miners' offense exploded in the fourth quarter and scored 21 unanswered points on the ground en route to a 27-10 victory over Herriman.

