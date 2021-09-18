CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Pirates eke out win over Marlins

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42oCBp_0c04lmci00

Cole Tucker -- who was denied an RBI in the first inning when a runner was thrown out at the plate -- lofted the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the sixth, leading the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 2-1 win over the host Miami Marlins on Friday night.

Pittsburgh closer Chris Stratton allowed a leadoff triple to Bryan De La Cruz in the ninth but escaped the jam to earn his sixth save of the year.

After the triple, Stratton struck out Jesus Sanchez and Lewis Brinson. Stratton intentionally walked Lewin Diaz and then struck out catcher Payton Henry, who was making his major league debut. Henry finished 1-for-4, including a 400-foot double off the center field wall.

Pittsburgh (55-92), hot of late, is one win away from clinching its fourth straight series. The Pirates have won seven of their past 10 games.

Miami (62-85) has alternated wins and losses over its past eight games but has won five of its past seven series.

Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe (4-7) earned his first win since July 30, allowing three hits, one walk and one run in five innings. He struck out five.

The Pirates got scoreless relief from Anthony Banda, Nick Mears, Chad Kuhl and Stratton.

Elieser Hernandez (1-2) took the loss, allowing four hits, a career-high five walks and two runs (none earned). He fanned three.

Hernandez, after retiring the game’s first two batters, walked Bryan Reynolds on four pitches and Colin Moran on five. Reynolds then scored on a Jacob Stallings smash up the middle that was ruled on error on second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. Tucker followed with a single, but Marlins center fielder De La Cruz threw Moran out at the plate.

Miami tied the score in the second. Sanchez drew a four-pitch walk, advanced to second on Diaz’s one-out single and scored on Eddy Alvarez’s two-out single.

Marlins left fielder Brinson stole a likely homer from Anthony Alford in the fourth inning. Brinson made a long run and was still on the move when he jumped up to make the grab.

The Pirates took a 2-1 lead in the sixth. Moran drew a leadoff walk, advanced to second on a Stallings base on balls and to third on a low passed ball charged to Henry. Moran then scored on Tucker’s crucial sacrifice fly.

That set up the drama in the ninth, when Reynolds dove but couldn’t catch De La Cruz’s triple. With two outs and two strikes, Henry couldn’t hold up on a check swing, and the game was over.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
Talking Chop

The Daily Chop: Win over Marlins, Marcell Ozuna update and more

Ian Anderson struck out nine over five innings while the Atlanta Braves plated five runs in the fifth of a 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins Friday night. The Braves are 3-1 on their current homestand and extended their lead in the NL East to 4.5 games thanks to a Phillies loss against the Rockies.
MLB
Talking Chop

Max Fried, Braves look to claim series win over Marlins Sunday

After suffering a 6-4 loss Saturday, the Atlanta Braves will try to score a series win in the rubber match of their three-game series against the Miami Marlins Sunday. The Braves battled back from an early deficit but only to watch the game slip away late. Atlanta will enter play Sunday with a 3.5 game advantage over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.
MLB
Talking Chop

Braves club three more homers in 5-3 win over the Marlins

The Atlanta Braves cracked three more home runs on their way to a 5-3 win over the Miami Marlins Sunday afternoon at Truist Park. Max Fried needed just five pitches to get through a scoreless first inning and then included striking out Jazz Chisholm on three pitches. That is notable given that it snapped a five game stretch where Atlanta had given up at least one run in the first inning.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Alford
Person
Eddy Alvarez
Person
Wil Crowe
Person
Jacob Stallings
Person
Lewis Brinson
Person
Chris Stratton
Person
Chad Kuhl
Reuters

Nationals avoid sweep with win over Pirates

Lane Thomas hit a three-run shot Sunday, one of three home runs by Washington, as the visiting Nationals topped the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-2 to avoid a series sweep. Pittsburgh, the only team in the major leagues that has not swept an opponent, has been on the cusp 13 times. Alex...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Low-scoring Pirates, Marlins to meet again

The Pittsburgh Pirates rely on Bryan Reynolds, and the Miami Marlins are doing the same with Bryan De La Cruz. When the Pirates play the host Marlins on Saturday in the middle game of three this weekend, the center fielders are among the players to watch. In 144 games this...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Marlins, Pirates enter weekend series with momentum

The Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates — two of the bottom four teams in the National League — are set to meet Friday night in Florida to start a three-game series. Both teams were long ago out of playoff contention. However, Miami (62-84) has won five of its past seven...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Pittsburgh Pirates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Philly

Suarez Shutout, Harper HR Pushes Phillies To 5th Win In A Row

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Ranger Suarez pitched a four-hit shutout, Bryce Harper homered and the Philadelphia Phillies kept up their playoff push, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 Saturday for their fifth straight win. The Phillies began the day 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta in the NL East. Philadelphia visits the Braves in a three-game series beginning Tuesday. Suarez (7-5) allowed just four singles, walked none and struck out seven in his first major league complete game. He didn’t permit a runner past first base and faced only one batter more than the minimum, keeping the Pirates off-balance and generating a lot of weak...
MLB
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy