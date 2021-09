The Green Bay Packers have just released their injury report following Wednesday’s practice. Elgton Jenkins, G (ankle) There is no official word on what happened to the Packers starting left tackle, just that the injury occurred in Monday’s win against the Lions. He was able to play through the injury, but it appears that might not be the case going forward. If he’s unable to suit up for the Packers’ Sunday night game against the San Francisco 49ers, look for Yosh Nijman to take his place.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO