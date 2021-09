Just because Aaron Rodgers got outplayed by Jameis Winston doesn’t mean the world should start writing the epitaph for the Green Bay Packers quarterback’s relevance as an elite competitor. Sure, it doesn’t look good to get beat by Winston, but anybody can have an off night. Pretty sure even Michael Jordan once had a bad game. But if you still think that Aaron Rodgers is done, perhaps suspend that thought for at least one more week or at least after the Packers have played Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions this coming Sunday. Please.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO