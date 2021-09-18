CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Twins topple Blue Jays with four home runs

By Field Level Media
Reuters
Reuters
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FvNQD_0c04lWRy00

EditorsNote: Updates 3rd graf with Blue Jays’ wild-card positioning, changed to “five-run third inning” in 8th graf, other minor edits

Jorge Polanco hit a two-run home run, Josh Donaldson, Miguel Sano and Brent Rooker added solo shots and the visiting Minnesota Twins defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 7-3 on Friday night.

Rooker also had an RBI double for the Twins (65-83) in the opener of a three-game series and the first meeting between the teams this season.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 46th home run of the season for the Blue Jays (82-65), who are a half-game behind the New York Yankees for the American League’s second wild-card spot.

Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu (13-9) allowed five runs, five hits and a walk in two-plus innings.

Twins right-hander Michael Pineda (7-8) allowed three runs (one earned), three hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.

Minnesota scored one in the second on a walk to Sano and a double by Rooker.

Toronto scored two unearned runs in the bottom of the second. Corey Dickerson doubled and scored on Polanco’s throwing error on Danny Jansen’s two-out grounder to shortstop. Jake Lamb hit an RBI double and took third on Polanco’s errant relay throw home.

The Twins used three straight home runs in a five-run third inning. Ryan Jeffers singled and scored on Byron Buxton’s double. Polanco hit his 31st homer of the season and Donaldson, a former Blue Jay who received a loud ovation when he came to bat in the first inning, hit his 23rd. Ross Stripling replaced Ryu and allowed Sano’s 29th home run of the season

Guerrero homered in the bottom of the inning.

Rooker led off the sixth with a home run against Julian Merryweather, his eighth of the season.

Pineda retired 10 in a row before walking Teoscar Hernandez with two out in the sixth and was replaced by Jorge Alcala, who worked around a single to end the inning.

Tyler Duffey took over for the Twins in the eighth inning and struck out Marcus Semien, Guerrero and Bo Bichette.

Minnesota’s Alex Colome pitched around a two-out double by Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in the bottom of the ninth inning.

--Field Level Media

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Semien
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Danny Jansen
Person
Brent Rooker
Person
Tyler Duffey
Person
Bo Bichette
Person
Corey Dickerson
Person
Byron Buxton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Editorsnote#Blue Jays#The Toronto Blue Jays#The Blue Jays#The New York Yankees#The American League#Sano S 29th#Field Level Media
Central Illinois Proud

Blue Jays out to start new streak in Orioles twin bill

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays will have two chances to start a new streak Saturday after the Baltimore Orioles ended their eight-game winning streak on Friday night. The teams will play a doubleheader after the Orioles won the opener of the four-game series 6-3 on a three-run home run in the seventh inning by Anthony Santander against Julian Merryweather.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Triple Crown threat Vladimir Guerrero Jr. takes sole possession of MLB home run lead

The Toronto Blue Jays cruised past the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night by a score of 8-1, chiefly because of Alek Manoah's dominant outing (8 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 10 SO, 0 BB) and Teoscar Hernández's five-hit night. Playing a supporting role was first baseman Vladimir Guerrero, who in the sixth inning incinerated an Adam Conley fastball for his 45th home run of the season:
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Twins relish playing spoiler role against Blue Jays

The Minnesota Twins are out of the race for a place in the postseason, but they can be a factor in determining the American League wild-card teams starting Friday night when they visit the Toronto Blue Jays. The opener of the three-game series will be the first of seven games...
MLB
Central Illinois Proud

Blue Jays try to continue September surge vs. Twins

The Toronto Blue Jays will make a second attempt at winning their 14th game in September on Saturday afternoon when they play the visiting Minnesota Twins. Toronto lost for only the third time this month when it fell 7-3 to the Twins on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series and the first meeting between the teams since 2019.
MLB
FanSided

Blue Jays: Continue gaining ground by thumping the Minnesota Twins

It is no secret that the Toronto Blue Jays have been on a hot streak as of late, winning 14 of their last 16 games and finding themselves tied for the Wild Card spot with the Boston Red Sox while the New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, and Oakland Athletics are currently hot on their tail.
MLB
Sportsnet.ca

Blue Jays even up series with the Twins

Blue Jays drop series at the Trop, lose 7-1 to Rays. The Blue Jays drop the final game of the season against the Rays, a 7-1 defeat at Tropicana Field. Ben Wagner has all the audio highlights, courtesy of Sportsnet 590 The FAN. Listen. Blue Jays get even with Rays...
MLB
Sacramento Bee

Berríos tops old team, Blue Jays increase lead, beat Twins

José Berríos pitched into the seventh inning to beat his former team, Bo Bichette homered in a five-run first inning and the Toronto Blue Jays increased their lead in the playoff race by beating the Minnesota Twins 5-3 Sunday. Toronto now leads the New York Yankees by 1 1/2 games...
MLB
Boston Globe

Twins outhomer Toronto, dropping Blue Jays back in wild-card race

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. connected for his major league-leading 46th homer, but Jorge Polanco, Josh Donaldson, and Miguel Sanó hit consecutive homers as Minnesota beat the Blue Jays in Toronto, 7-3. The Jays (82-65) lost for just the third time in 16 September games, but it dropped them out of playoff...
MLB
Worthington Daily Globe

Blue Jays go deep to knock off Twins

TORONTO — Seconds after Teoscar Hernández’s three-run home run cleared the wall in left field, his teammate Marcus Semien was waiting on the top step of the third-base dugout with the team’s home run jacket. Hernández slipped the coat on over his jersey, made his way through his teammates waiting...
MLB
Reuters

Reuters

188K+
Followers
212K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy