Chargers Week 2 injury report: CB Chris Harris Jr. out, DL Justin Jones doubtful

By Gavino Borquez
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
The Chargers had their final practice on Friday ahead of the Week 2 matchup against the Cowboys.

Cornerback Chris Harris Jr. has been ruled out with a shoulder injury.

Head coach Brandon Staley said Harris fell on his shoulder, adding that it is nothing long term and the team is just being cautious with him.

In his absence, Alohi Gilman, Trey Marshall, and Kemon Hall are a few players that could fill play his role this weekend.

Defensive lineman Justin Jones is doubtful with a calf injury.

If he can’t go, Christian Covington and Eric Banks will get more snaps, but it would not be surprising if a practice squad player, like Breiden Fehoko, Joe Gaziano or Forrest Merrill, is elevated.

Safety Nasir Adderley is questionable with a shoulder injury, but Staley is optimistic that he will play on Sunday.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

