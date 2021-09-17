CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allergy Diagnostics Market worth $8.2 billion by 2026 - Rising Environmental Pollution Levels

According to the new market research report "Allergy Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Consumables, Instruments (Immunoassay Analyzer, ELISA Analyzer, Luminometer), Service), Allergen (Food, Inhaled, Drug), Test Type (In Vivo, In Vitro), End User (Diagnostic Laboratories) - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets. , the Allergy Diagnostics Market is...

houstonmirror.com

Waste Management Market is Projected to Reach $542.7 Billion by 2026 | Waste Management, Veolia, Republic Services, SUEZ, Waste Connections

According to the new market research report "Waste Management Market by Waste (Hazardous, E-waste, Plastic, Bio-medical), Service (Open dumping, Incineration, Landfill, Recycling), End User (Residential, Commercial, Industrial) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Waste Management Market size is expected to grow from an estimated USD 423.4 billion in 2021 to USD 542.7 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%, during the forecast period. The key drivers for the Waste Management Market include stringent regulations of governments worldwide for better management of waste and initiate environmental protection; strong focus of several governments to conduct awareness programs showcasing importance of waste segregation and waste management; technological advances and shortened life cycle of electronic products help in increasing e-waste.
ENVIRONMENT
houstonmirror.com

Digital Pathology Market worth $1,054 million by 2025 - Size, Industry Trends, Key Players and Forecast

According to the new market research report "Digital Pathology Market by Product (Artificial Intelligence, Scanner, Software, Storage), Type (Human, Veterinary), Application (Teleconsultation, Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery), End-User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Digital Pathology Market is projected to reach USD 1,054 million by 2025 from USD 553 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
houstonmirror.com

North America Hand Sanitiser Market to be Driven by the Rising Awareness about Hygiene and Sanitation in the continent in the Forecast Period of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'North America Hand Sanitiser Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the north America hand sanitiser market, assessing the market based on its segments like product, formulation, distribution channel, end use, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Thin Wall Packaging Market Worth To Reach USD 61.32 Billion By 2026 Report by Reports And Data

The global thin wall packaging market is forecast to reach USD 61.32 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Thin wall packaging solution helps protect goods from physical damage and contamination during freight. Rising demand for pre-packaged food is driving the market for thin wall packaging. Thin wall packaging technology is used mainly to protect goods from contamination from an external source. It also protects the content from physical damage as well.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

UHT Milk Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Nestle, Lactalis Group, Amul, Sodiaal Group

UHT (Ultra-high temperature) milk is also called as ultra-pasteurized milk. Ultra-high temperature pasteurisation is food technology which liquid by heating it above 135 Â°C (275 Â°F). This temperature is essential to kill many bacterial endospores for 2 to 5 seconds. This pasteurisation process allows milk to be shelf stable. This milk can be stored without refrigeration for months without spoiling. Its Long-life is mainly due to high temperature heating and aseptic packaging. Increasing adoptions for longer shelf life milk products has impacted on the demand for UHT milk in positive manner. In addition, increasing demand for milk and rising milk production with technological advancements driving the market growth.
INDUSTRY
houstonmirror.com

Turmeric Market to See Huge Growth by 2026 | Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group

Latest published market study on Global Turmeric Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Turmeric space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Unilever, Dr. Schar, General Mills, The Hain Celestial Group, Nestle, Everest Spices, Givaudan, Gandhi Spices, 2 Sisters Food Group, ConAgra, ITC Spices & Kraft Heinz.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Smart Mobility Market Boosting the Growth Worldwide | Google, Cisco, Verizon

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Smart Mobility Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Smart Mobility Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Smart Mobility Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Fintech Market Size Worth USD 190.80 Billion at CAGR of 8.5%, 2028 -Reports and Data

Rising Internet in various processes, and implementation of Artificial Intelligence and blockchain technologies are some key factors driving market revenue growth. Market Size – USD 100.09 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.5%, Market Trends – Increasing adoption of smartphones and banking apps. The global Fintech...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Hyperspectral Imaging System Market worth $30.0 billion by 2025: Size, Share, Developments, Opportunities, Key Players Analysis

According to the new market research report "Hyperspectral Imaging System Market by Product (Camera, Accessories), Technology (Snapshot, Push broom), Application (Military, Remote Sensing (Agriculture, Mining, Environmental), Machine Vision, Life Sciences & Medical Diagnosis) - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,the Hyperspectral Imaging System Market is projected to reach USD 30.0 billion by 2025 from USD 12.4 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 19.3%.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market to Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2026 | Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix

Latest published market study on Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Worldwide Pos Hardware And Pc Hardware space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Sunyard, VeriFone Systems, First Data, Summit POS, Intermec, GuestLogix, PAX Technology, Landi, VISIONTEK, DIGITAL DINING, CASIO, Data Logic, Motorola Solutions, NEC Corporation, Newland Group, Honeywell, Xinguodu Technology, Ingenico, Fujitsu & NCR.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

IT Training Market Shaping From Growth To Value | Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions

The latest independent research document on Global IT Training examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The IT Training study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of IT Training market report advocates analysis of CGS, Firebrand, Global Knowledge, New Horizon, Tech Data, Corpex, Dell EMC, ExecuTrain, Fast Lane, GP Strategies, Progility (ILX Group), Infosec Institute, ITpreneurs, Koenig Solutions, Learning Tree International, NetCom Learning, NIIT, Onlc Training Centers, QA, SkillSoft, TTA, LearnQuest, Tedu & Itcast.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Functional Food Ingredients Market Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2021-2026)

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Functional Food Ingredients Market was valued at USD 68.45 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 113.01 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.4%. Functional foods offer enhanced benefits beyond their fundamental nutritional value. They encompass an extensive range of products. Some products are generated around a ingredient, for example, foods containing probiotics, prebiotics, or plant stanols and sterols. Other foodstuffs or drinks can be fortified with a nutrient that would not usually be present to any great extent (for instance, folic acid fortified bread or breakfast cereals).
PUBLIC HEALTH
houstonmirror.com

Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market Will Witness Substantial Growth in the Upcoming years by 2027

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump)'s present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive EVP (Electric Vacuum Pump) includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Retail POS Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Vend, ShopKeep, Verifone, Cegid

Retail POS software helps retailers in providing a user-friendly interface to offer a better retail experience. The software allows the retailer to manage the daily business operation with the utmost efficiency and effectiveness. It also provides accurate insight and analytics avoiding the paperwork and hence reducing human errors. It can be operated on mobile and desktop both with equal ease along with delivering the transaction updates and customer feedbacks and other notifications.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Automotive Camera Module Market by 2027: Global Analysis with Offerings, Analytics Type, Deployment Mode, Application & End-users

Reports and Data recently published the global Automotive Camera Module Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Automotive Camera Module's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Automotive Camera Module includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Drone Transportation and Logistics Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Pinc Solutions, Cana Advisors, Skycart

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Drone Transportation and Logistics Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Drone Transportation and Logistics Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Drone Transportation and Logistics Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market May See a Big Move |D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives, ILJIN Diamond

Latest published market study on Global Synthetic Jewelry Diamond Market provides an overview of the current market dynamics in the Synthetic Jewelry Diamond space, as well as what our survey respondents-all outsourcing decision-makers-predict the market will look like in 2027. The study breaks market by revenue and volume (wherever applicable) and price history to estimates size and trend analysis and identifying gaps and opportunities. Some of the players that are in coverage of the study are Novatek, AOTC, Element Six, HEYARU GROUP, Scio Diamond Technology Corporation, Washington Diamonds Corporation, Morgan Technical Ceramics Diamonex, Advanced Diamond Solutions, Sandvik AB, Applied Diamond Inc., D.NEA, Industrial Abrasives Limited, ILJIN Diamond, Centaurus Technologies, Inc., Tomei Diamond Co., Ltd., Crystallume, New Diamond Technology, LLC, Hebei Plasma Diamond, Zhengzhou Sino-Crystal Diamond, Pure Grown Diamonds, Henan Huanghe Whirlwind & Sumitomo Electric Industries.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Sprocket Emerging Trends in Market by 2027 with top companies market shares

Reports and Data recently published the global Sprocket Market research report which provides a detailed overview of the Sprocket's present dynamics, size, development, revenue growth, and industry outlook. The study provides a comprehensive overview of statistics, estimates, industry growth rates, top firms, demand, sales forecasts, and business expansion strategies implemented by the's leading manufacturers. The research report on the Sprocket includes an in-depth analysis of the's growth drivers and restraints on a regional and global scale. The research report also includes an in-depth analysis of the's challenges, vulnerabilities, and growth prospects over the forecast period, as well as key opportunities to assist clients and readers in developing successful business expansion strategies.
MARKETS
houstonmirror.com

Health Condition Management App Market is Booming Worldwide | Abbott Laboratories, Casenet, Pfizer

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Health Condition Management App Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Health Condition Management App Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Health Condition Management App Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
CELL PHONES

