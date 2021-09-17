CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Gioconda Belli Reflects On Nicaragua

By Mary Louise Kelly
ksut.org
 8 days ago

Nicaragua holds a presidential election this November. The current president, Daniel Ortega, is seeking reelection, and he has either arrested every candidate running against him or forced them to flee to avoid detention. It is not just politicians he's after. It is journalists and dissidents, too. Gioconda Belli is one of them. She's a poet and writer who once worked side by side with President Ortega during the Sandinista revolution. She's now taken refuge from him in the United States, and she joins us now.

www.ksut.org

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Nicaragua gov't squeezes doctors, talk of 'health terrorism'

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Other countries have lured doctors out of retirement, pushed medical students to the front lines and buoyed medical personnel exhausted by COVID-19 cases, but in Nicaragua doctors have been harassed, threatened and sometimes forced into exile for questioning official handling of the pandemic. Vice President Rosario...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dailynewsen.com

Nicaragua kidnaps the new novel of persecuted Sergio Ramírez

The Government of Nicaragua retains in the customs the copies of the next novel by Sergio Ramírez that the Spanish publisher Alphaguara sent last week to the Cervantes Prize 2017. The blockade was an omen of harassment against Ramírez, whose house was raid and that He received an arrest warrant last Thursday, when he was in San José de Costa Rica. Yesterday, the author of Margarita, is Linda the sea arrived in Madrid, where he will have to plan an exile season.
ENTERTAINMENT
indybay.org

United States Out of Nicaragua — United People In!

A well-known slogan from Latin America is "El pueblo unido jamás será vencido," which translates to, "The people united will never be defeated." Unfortunately, some people have way too much concentrated wealth and power, and they often try to "divide and conquer" the rest of us. Latin America is important to us for this reason. We do care about people, and we don't want our government wasting money and energy hurting rather than helping ourselves and people around the world.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Louise Kelly
Person
Gioconda Belli
Person
Daniel Ortega
KEYT

Colombia, Nicaragua present cases in long maritime dispute

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Colombia and Nicaragua have presented arguments before the International Court of Justice in a long running dispute over what the Nicaraguan government alleges are violations of its sovereignty in the western Caribbean. The case was initiated by Nicaragua in 2013, and reached its public sittings stage Monday as lawyers for both countries presented their arguments to a panel of 15 judges at the court in The Hague, Netherlands. The area has long been claimed by both countries, and Nicaragua gained fishing rights over a big portion in a 2012 ruling by the The Hague court. But Colombia’s navy has continued to patrol the waters, which are also used by drug traffickers to smuggle drugs into Central America.
POLITICS
AFP

Nicaragua's presidential campaign kicks off, with no rivals

Nicaragua's presidential election campaign officially kicks off on Saturday with incumbent Daniel Ortega's main rivals all under arrest. The 75-year-old, in power since 2007, will be seeking a fourth consecutive term in the November 7 vote despite international condemnation of his government's detention of 37 opposition figures since June. Running on the ticket of his Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), Ortega has again chosen his wife Rosario Murillo,70, vice president since 2017, as his running mate. They will be up against candidates from five little-known right-wing parties -- the only ones cleared to participate by the government electoral body.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nicaraguan#Copyright Npr
AFP

'Migrations will continue,' Haiti PM tells UN after border outrage

Haiti's leader told the UN Saturday that migrants would continue to try to reach more prosperous countries despite disturbing images of Haitians being detained on arrival in the United States. "In recent days, the images of the treatment of several of my compatriots on the border between Mexico and the United States have shocked more than one," acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a pre-recorded video speech to the General Assembly. "Without wishing to contest the right of a sovereign state to control the accession of foreigners to its territory, or to send them back to their country of origin those who enter it illegally, we believe that many now prosperous countries have been built by successive waves of migrants and refugees," he added. Tens of thousands of migrants, mostly Haitians, have arrived in Texas at the border between Mexico and the United States since early September.
IMMIGRATION
ksut.org

The U.S. Is Using The Pandemic As Grounds For Deportation Of Haitian Migrants

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: (Speaking Spanish). JOEY PALACIOS, BYLINE: Less than five miles from the Texas-Mexico border, Haitians, Cubans and Brazilians, among others, form a single-file line outside a convenience store. Some carry a bag or two. Most have nothing. Children cling tightly to their parents. That announcement you hear in Spanish is that the next bus will arrive at 1 a.m. That's about nine hours from now.
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

'Taliban are going door-to-door checking for blue passports': Pregnant US woman trapped in Afghanistan says militants are hunting Americans while lawmaker claims six US planes have been stopped from leaving Kabul

A pregnant California native still trapped in Afghanistan says the Taliban are going door to door hunting for Americans. Nasria, 25, who requested only her first name be used out of fear for her safety, is one of the roughly 100 Americans believed to still be stuck in the country, and trying to find a way out.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
New York Post

‘This is an injustice’: Haitian deportees arrive back in home country

The first wave of Haitians deported from a massive encampment under a Texas bridge arrived back in their home country over the weekend, with some returning for the first time in years. The Biden administration began special expulsion flights to the Caribbean nation Sunday after nearly 15,000 migrants — the...
IMMIGRATION
americanmilitarynews.com

Female Fort Bliss soldier assaulted by Afghan evacuees

A female Fort Bliss soldier was assaulted on Sunday by a group of male Afghanistan evacuees at Fort Bliss’s Doña Ana Range Complex in New Mexico, officials confirmed to American Military News. The incident was first reported by Pop Smoke Media on Friday. Fort Bliss public affairs director Lt. Col....
FORT BLISS, TX
Click2Houston.com

Border patrol agents criticized for treatment of Haitian migrants in Del Rio as U.S. tries to dissuade more from coming

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. DEL RIO 一 U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday sent a message to migrants, particularly Haitians, attempting to enter the country through the southwest border: “People coming to the United States illegally will be returned, your journey will not succeed.”
DEL RIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy