Tulsa, OK

Latest trends in home improvement on display at Home Remodeling Showcase

By Nicole Marshall Middleton
Tulsa World
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHomeowners itching to start their next home improvement project will have ample inspiration Sept. 25-26 at the 21st Home Remodeling Showcase. The event, presented by the Remodelers Council of the Home Builders Association of Greater Tulsa, spotlights a variety of remodeling projects from the area’s top remodelers, including everything from master suite additions and kitchen renovations to whole-house remodels.

tulsaworld.com

