Celebrities

First Things First

By Tom Knapp
emmys.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe history of the Emmy Awards is a history of firsts. From the first-ever Emmy winners in 1949 — the ranks of which included a show starring a puppet — to the nomination this year of the first transgender performer in a lead actress category, the Emmys have evolved and adapted during their many years of honoring excellence in television arts and sciences.

