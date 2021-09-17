First Things First

Leave it to the man who played Bo Duke in the Dukes of Hazzard to do, well, something incredibly Bo Duke like during his very first trip to Warner Brothers. John Schneider will always be remembered as Bo Duke. There’s no question about that. But he is also a man of many talents in addition to being a great actor. He’s also a country music singer and has been since the early 1980s. He’s released 18 singles, nine studio albums, and even a greatest hits package. But all of that success started when he landed the part as Bo Duke when he was 18 years old.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO