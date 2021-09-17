Bellevue Public Works Department Announces a Portion of Lynnwood Drive to be Closed.
The Bellevue Public Works Department has announced that Lynnwood Drive will be closed to traffic beginning Monday, September 20, 2021, at 9am. The closure is expected to last through October 22, 2021. During the closure, traffic will be detoured to South 35th Street and Leawood Drive. This closure is needed to complete the reconstruction of the intersection for the Bellevue 36th Street Improvement Project.bellevue.net
