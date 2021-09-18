Showcase home: Fabulous luxury farmhouse combines country living, modern design
This week’s showcase home offers an unbeatable combination of modern design and luxurious amenities with the peace and quiet of country living. Located on 9.92 acres of farmland at 19999 S. 43rd W. Place in Mounds, the 4,958-square-foot main home includes four bedrooms, three full and two half bathrooms, a sprinkler system, a saltwater pool and an in-home theater. A 30-foot-by-80-foot shop building and a fully equipped guest house also are included on the property.tulsaworld.com
