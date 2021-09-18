Lookout Landing Podcast 168: All Stars In The Seattle Sky

What a dreadful pun for this episode title. This week we check in on the seemingly but not mathematically “out of it” Seattle Mariners with only 16 games remaining. We lament the players the mariners could have, maybe should have signed to be the separators when the team needed it most. We discuss how much fun this team was this season, all the way up until the end, and compare the watching experience to some of the other recent Mariner teams. We look at Ty France who has struggled a bit since getting pegged by Kendall Graveman earlier this month.