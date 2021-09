Joey Wendle tripled and homered, 30-year-old Dietrich Enns won for the first time in the major leagues and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Detroit Tigers 7-2 on Saturday. “We all wanted to see this moment,” Wendle said about Enns. “He hasn't always had the best luck, but he keeps going out there and he was electric tonight. We're thrilled for him."

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO