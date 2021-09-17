Boys Soccer Falls to Wabash, 2-0

The varsity volleyball team lost in 3 sets last night to a solid Jay County team, 11-25, 19-25, 21-25. During the first set, the Bruins struggled to get into a rhythm. The second and third sets were definitely on par with the way the team has been playing well together the last two weeks. Offensively, the Bruins served 52 times with only 5 errors and set up 82 offensive attacks with only 19 errors. Lilee Lamotte and Savanna Morris led the Bruins in kills with 7 and 9 respectively. Defensively, the Bruins only had 11 serve receive errors on 65 attempts. But dig errors likely lost the two close matches. Out of 41 dig attempts, the team logged 19 errors. Coach Shipley said “The girls are doing a fantastic job of serving the ball consistently, even when serving to specific locations on the court. Our serve reception has also been improving lately. Tonight the errors on digs is what got us. Those were 19 unforced errors, but not unfixable errors.”

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO