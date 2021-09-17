CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Boys Soccer Falls to Wabash, 2-0

By Admin
blackfordathletics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlackford lost a hard fought game last night at Wabash. The Bruins only recorded five shots on goal for the night compared to 11 by the Apaches. Nate Limle took two shots on goal. Adding a shot each were Donovan Wilson, Noah Ridgway and Grant Ridgway. Gabe Foster recorded 13 saves in goal.

blackfordathletics.com

Comments / 0

Related
canbyfirst.com

Boys Soccer Falls to Southridge in High-Scoring Affair

After a tough opening week for the Cougars, Canby boys soccer drew another difficult matchup Tuesday in undefeated Southridge, and the Skyhawks emerged victorious in a high-scoring shootout. Southridge struck first in the 13th minute with a goal from the top of the box. The game remained 1-0 until an...
SOCCER
Derrick

Franklin boys soccer improves to 4-0

LAWRENCE PARK — Gage Haniwalt recorded not one, but two hat tricks as Franklin’s boys soccer team improved to 4-0 with an 11-1 victory over homestanding Iroquois on Saturday in a non-region match. The Knights built a 7-1 lead by halftime as Haniwalt tallied four of his six goals in...
LAWRENCE, PA
Niles Daily Star

Buchanan boys soccer falls to Michigan Lutheran 5-2

BUCHANAN — The Buchanan boys soccer team faced tough sledding against the best team in the BCS Athletic Conference Saturday morning. Visiting Michigan Lutheran scored four second-half goals to pull away with a 5-2 victory over the Bucks. “We were lacking energy in the first half, for sure,” said ML...
MICHIGAN STATE
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Junior Varsity Soccer falls to Berea-Midpark 2 – 1

The JV soccer squad dropped a close one to Berea-Midpark 2-1. Sincere Taylor scored the lone goal for the Comets and John Perez-Strohmeyer made six saves in goal. Amherst Steele takes on North Olmsted on Saturday.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donovan Wilson
rensselaercentral.com

Boys Soccer beats Benton Central 7 – 0

With only 14 eligible players for tonight’s match the remaining Bomber stepped up and easily defeated conference rival Benton Central. The boys dominated possession scoring 3 in the first half and another 4 in the second. The defensive easily controlled their end of the field, getting the shutout and limiting the Bison to only one shot on goal. Stepping and playing exceptional in tonight’s match were Oscar Murrilo Cabrera (Jr), Chris Hendrix (Sr), and Sam Harris (Jr).
SOCCER
thecorryjournal.com

Corry boys fall 8-0 to Ike

RUSSELL — The Beavers traveled to the home of the Knights on Monday afternoon and left with an 8-0 Region 4 loss. Corry's varsity boys soccer continued to have trouble generating offense as Eisenhower capitalized on defensive blunders by the visitors to go up 4-0 in the first half. "We...
CORRY, PA
WDEA AM 1370

Ellsworth Boys Soccer Nipped by GSA 2-1

The Ellsworth Boys Soccer Team was nipped by George Stevens Academy Monday afternoon, falling 2-1 in the Battle of the Eagles in Blue Hill. George Stevens took a 1-0 lead with 16 minutes left in the 1st Half, Arden Weaver scored. Some miscommunication led to an own goal with 3:59...
ELLSWORTH, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Apaches#Wapahani
blackfordathletics.com

Lady Bruins Fall to Jay County

The varsity volleyball team lost in 3 sets last night to a solid Jay County team, 11-25, 19-25, 21-25. During the first set, the Bruins struggled to get into a rhythm. The second and third sets were definitely on par with the way the team has been playing well together the last two weeks. Offensively, the Bruins served 52 times with only 5 errors and set up 82 offensive attacks with only 19 errors. Lilee Lamotte and Savanna Morris led the Bruins in kills with 7 and 9 respectively. Defensively, the Bruins only had 11 serve receive errors on 65 attempts. But dig errors likely lost the two close matches. Out of 41 dig attempts, the team logged 19 errors. Coach Shipley said “The girls are doing a fantastic job of serving the ball consistently, even when serving to specific locations on the court. Our serve reception has also been improving lately. Tonight the errors on digs is what got us. Those were 19 unforced errors, but not unfixable errors.”
SPORTS
chatsports.com

No. 19 Pitt women’s soccer team falls to Clemson 2-0

The No. 19 Pitt women’s soccer team traveled to South Carolina to take on Clemson at Riggs Field on Thursday night, and despite entering the matchup as the stronger team on paper, the Panthers were handed a 2-0 loss. Early on, the matchup was fairly even, with neither team able...
SOCCER
Bemidji Pioneer

BOYS SOCCER: Lumberjacks lose early edge, fall 5-2 to Moorhead

MOORHEAD -- The Bemidji High School boys soccer team had a 1-0 head start less than three minutes into Thursday’s match at Moorhead, but the Spuds came back with a fury to usurp a 5-2 home win. Moorhead scored four goals off set pieces in the game, lighting the scoreboard...
MOORHEAD, MN
Daily Freeman

Scholastic Boys Soccer: Monroe-Woodbury trips Kingston 2-0

KINGSTON, N.Y. — Monroe-Woodbury handed Kingston High a tough 2-0 loss in boys soccer Monday. The (3-1) Crusaders took the lead when Kingston committed an own goal just eight minutes into the match. Monroe held onto the 1-0 lead until Trevor Lagarde scored off a Sean Brophy assist with eight minutes left in the match.
KINGSTON, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
southernminn.com

Boys soccer: Owatonna 4, Northfield 0

The Owatonna boys soccer team hosted Northfield on Tuesday and defeated the Raiders 4-0 to improve to 6-2 this season. The Huskies offense was led by junior striker Benjamin Bangs, who recorded three of Owatonna’s four goals, completing the hat trick en route to the Huskies 4-0 victory. Sophomore midfielder Garrett Karsten scored the other goal for Owatonna.
OWATONNA, MN
allsportstucson.com

Fall Soccer: St. Augustine moves to 2-0 with win at The Gregory School

St. Augustine blanked The Gregory School 3-0 Tuesday to improve to 2-0 for the first time in program history and the future looks bright for both programs. The Wolves collected 22 shots against the Hawks but freshman goalie Brendan Richey was up to the challenge with nine saves and held the St. Augustine attack at bay until moments into the second half. An own goal put the Hawks down 1-0 in the 41st minute and then Enrique Ruiz hit Narciso Villa to make it 2-0 in the 67th. Jose Aboyte put the game away in the 78th with a shot in front of the goal….
SOCCER
essexnewsdaily.com

Bloomfield HS boys soccer drops tough 2-0 game to Livingston

BLOOMFIELD, NJ — The Bloomfield High School boys soccer team hopes to back from a 2-0 loss to Livingston on Sept. 14. The Bengals moved to 1-2 after their second straight loss. They defeated Nutley, 4-1, in the season opener on Sept. 8 and lost to Newark Academy, 3-0, Sept. 10.
LIVINGSTON, NJ
chatsports.com

Maryland women’s soccer falls to Wake Forest, 2-0

Maryland, Ray Leone, Lauren Tangney, Lauch Faircloth, Domingos Nascimento dos Santos Filho. Facing a defense that had not allowed a goal on the season, Maryland women’s soccer’s offense would need to be its best to earn a result. In the 21st minute with the ball inside Maryland’s 18-yard box, a...
MARYLAND STATE
msumdragons.com

MSUM Women's Soccer Falls to Unbeaten Bemidji State 2-0

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The Minnesota State University Moorhead women's soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to unbeaten Bemidji State in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference action Sunday at the MSUM Soccer Field. The Dragons honored their soccer parents prior to the game. MSUM fell to 0-5 overall and 0-2 in the...
MINNESOTA STATE
Idaho8.com

Idaho Falls Boys Soccer edges Rigby with a 1-0 road victory

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - It was a hard fought match on the pitch in Rigby Tuesday night, and at the end of the game, it was Idaho Falls scoring the only goal to pick up a 1-0 victory. The lone goal came in the second half amid a defensive struggle.
RIGBY, ID
eastcountymagazine.org

SDSU WOMEN'S SOCCER FALLS 2-0 TO BRUINS

September 19, 2021 (San Diego) - Last week, ECM Sports was on the SDSU Sports Deck taking in Aztecs men’s soccer defeating CSU Bakersfield to remain undefeated. This week, the lady Aztecs footballers are in action against UCLA in their non-conference finale at a packed SDSU Sports Deck. The women aren’t as hot as the men, starting the season with a 2-5 record.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy