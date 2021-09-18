CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Mariners shrug off bad vibes, triumph 6-2

By Lookout Landing
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m going to be real with you all: the 48 hours or so leading up to first pitch tonight were the lowest I’d been on the Mariners all season. Faceplanting against the Diamondbacks was bad enough, but Wednesday’s fate of missing a walkoff by a foot and then getting stomped in Manfredball to seal a second series loss against a direct Wild Card competitor? With an off day to stew over it? Absolutely cursed vibes. Whether it was many flushing faint playoff hopes down the drain, a Midwest time zone game throwing people off, or a combination of both, the energy surrounding tonight’s game was tepid at best going in, and a flat top of the first from the offense against Jon Heasley - in his Major League debut - combined with Whit Merrifield and Nicky Lopez grinding out sixteen pitches from Chris Flexen before Salvador Pérez made not one, but two outs didn’t inspire confidence early.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
tucsonpost.com

Diamondbacks knock off Mariners

Tyler Gilbert allowed just two hits in 5 1/3 innings, both solo homers, as the Arizona Diamondbacks defeated the host Seattle Mariners 5-4 in an interleague game Sunday afternoon. Ketel Marte homered for the Diamondbacks (47-96), who won consecutive games for the first time since Aug. 26-27 and took their...
MLB
Yardbarker

Royals lose to Mariners, 6-2

Following the injury to Brady Singer, the Royals called up Jon Heasley, the fifth 2018 draft pick to play for the team this year, to make his first start. Seattle scored a pair of runs against Healey in the second and then again in the fourth, putting the Royals in a 4-0 hole. Considering that the offense never really got going, that was pretty much all she wrote. Healey wasn’t terrible, but he did give up quite a few baserunners in his four innings of work. He K’d two and gave up four runs. The Royals scored one run in the sixth and one in the seventh, but they had the opportunity to do so much more in both innings. In the sixth, Andrew Benintendi doinked a two-out RBI single into left field, making it 4-1, but Carlos Santana walked after that, loading the bases. Michael “K” Taylor saw five pitches, swung at none of them, and struck out looking. Following a top half of the seventh where Seattle got an unearned run thanks to Hunter Dozier being incapable of catching a throw at first base.
MLB
Seattle Times

Photos: Mariners win 6-2 in Kansas City

The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. HuskiesDonovan’s not doing the jobWhen you watch the Seahawks, you see coaches making facile, subtle adjustments from series to series. When you watch the Huskies,... New 6:48 pm.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Salvador Pérez
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Chris Flexen
The Spokesman-Review

Kelenic hits two homers, Mariners beat Royals 6-2 to remain on edge of wildcard race

The Mariners have bounced back time and again during their surprisingly successful season, and they did it again Friday night in Kansas City, Missouri, thanks to outfielder Jarred Kelenic, starter Chris Flexen and relievers Joe Smith and Paul Sewald. Kelenic hit two-run homers in the second and fourth innings, Flexen...
MLB
chatsports.com

Mariners Moose Tracks, 9/25/21: Matt Brash, David Ross, and the St. Louis Cardinals

Good morning everybody! Let’s keep this train rolling with some links on this Saturday. Jerry Dipoto said in an interview yesterday that the Mariners are seriously considering using Matt Brash for Yusei Kikuchi’s rotation spot next week. Relatedly, Seattle is moving him up to Tacoma to get him a fresh inning or two since Arkansas’ season recently ended.
BASEBALL
NBC Sports

Braves suffer a potentially big blow in NL East race

The Phillies needed to pick up ground in the NL East this week and, so far, both they and the Dodgers have done their part. The Phils have opened the week with consecutive road wins over the Nationals, while the Braves have dropped two in a row in Los Angeles.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Diamondbacks#Shrug#Wild Card#Major League
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
FanSided

Shohei Ohtani ties Sammy Sosa for dubious MLB record

After getting his 45th home run in a 10-5 loss to the Houston Astros last night, Shohei Ohtani joins Sammy Sosa for an unfavorable record. All season long, the Los Angeles Angels superstar hitter and pitcher, Shohei Ohtani, has amazed fans and baseball pundits alike with his awestriking home runs and dazzling pitching.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy