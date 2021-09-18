CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

It will explode at the start of the test, and the score will rebound. This two-dimensional ARPG mobile game is going to be popular?

By Editorial Team
gamingideology.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article[GameLookspecialmanuscriptnoreprintwithoutauthorization!】. GameLook report/With the end of the summer, the two-dimensional mobile game market has gradually returned to calm. As an old two-dimensional mobile game, the author, as an old two-dimensional mobile game, looked at the rare two-dimensional mobile games in the new game test list on Tap Tap, and became more hungry and thirsty.

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
pocketgamer.com

PUBG Mobile 1.6 patch notes - Everything new in the popular battle royale

The PUBG Mobile 1.6 patch is rolling out to all Android and iOS devices today. The latest update introduces brand new content, including new modes, maps and social features. The new patch update occupies around 690 MB of storage in Android devices and 1.68 GB for iOS. And it's worth updating pretty sharpish since players who update the game between September 14th to 19th can claim 2,888 BP, 100 AG, and the Justice Defender Backpack (3d).
VIDEO GAMES
gamingonphone.com

Wild Rift: The popular mobile MOBA game to release in China this October

League of Legends: Wild Rift is expected to release in China on October 18 this year, according to an announcement made on the game’s official Weibo account today. The highly anticipated MOBA title from Tencent Holdings subsidiary Riot Games has been on the list of upcoming games on mobile app stores for quite some time ever since it was announced on September 15, 10 years after the original game was released.
VIDEO GAMES
godisageek.com

Wipeout is back as a mobile game

There’s been a few rumours doing the rounds recently about wipEout. More specifically, that it is coming back. Turns out that the rumours are true, only it’s not coming to PlayStation 5 as some killer new high-octane racer. No, it’s a mobile game for iOS and Android instead, due out in early 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Sensor Tower: American chess and card mobile game revenue reached 4.8 billion US dollars, “Coin Master” dominates the list strongly

Sensor Tower store intelligence data show that in the past 12 months, the payment of American chess and card mobile game players in the game increased by 16.4% to 4.8 billion US dollars. Sensor Tower game classification and game intelligence tools categorize games according to gameplay, allowing game developers to...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Game Mechanics#Art#Yongshi Com#Sci Fi#Cg#The United Nations#Manchuo Network#Yongshi Network
hardcoredroid.com

Best Triple-A Mobile Games

It will come as a surprise that some of the best triple-a games can be played on a mobile phone. This could even be attractive to many. Considering how many benefits playing on a mobile affords to players. In recent years, mobile gaming has exploded. Developers realize that there is an untapped market waiting for them via mobile phone gamers. These day most people don’t have the time to sit down on a sofa and play video games for hours. Mobile players, however, can access games whenever they want and play in shorter bursts.
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

Splitgate developer raises $100M USD after game's popularity explodes

The independent gaming studio behind Splitgate, 1047 Games, announced on Tuesday that they have raised $100 million USD in investment capital to continue the development of the game. "l've read a lot of tweets from the community. . . and I am happy to confirm that we are NOT selling...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

TOP10 global popular mobile game downloads in August, “PUBG M” returns to the top of the App Store

Sensor Tower store intelligence data shows that Outfit7 “My Talking Angela 2” was downloaded 28.5 million times, ranking first in the global mobile game download list in August. India is the largest market for the game, contributing 18% of downloads; followed by Brazil with 10.4%. Please see the above chart for the complete list of the TOP10 downloads of the world’s most popular mobile games. Note: Downloads are only counted on App Store and Google Play, excluding third-party Android markets in China and other regions.
VIDEO GAMES
windowsreport.com

NACON’s MG-X mobile controller for Xbox allows gaming on the go

Robby lives and breathes videogames. When he's not playing them, he's talking about them on social media or convincing other people to pick up a controller themselves. He's online so often, he could practically... Read more. The NACON MG-X will feel familiar for gamers used to playing with an Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
RPG
mxdwn.com

PlayStation Racing Game Wipeout is Going to Be Redesigned for Mobile in 2022 as Wipeout Rush

The iconic console racing game, Wipeout, is coming to mobile sometime in 2022 on iOS and Android devices in a reimagined format by the name of Wipeout Rush. The PlayStation version was first released worldwide in 1996 and has since then continued to be regularly updated for newer consoles. Because this game is so old, the familiar style and feel hold a strong sense of nostalgia for many players. Therefore, it was quite a shock for fans to hear that the mobile version of the game is not going to be a racing game, but instead a card game where the player is the manager of a team of racing ships rather than the driver.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: First Class Trouble’s intergalactic shenanigans coming to PS5

We’re so excited to announce that First Class Trouble is coming to PlayStation 5. Let the chaos in space begin!. Developed by Invisible Walls, First Class Trouble is a social deduction party game where six people play together aboard a luxury space cruiser. At the start of each game, four players will be randomly selected to be Residents, cooperatively trying to shut down a rogue A.I. at the heart of the ship. The other two players will be Personoids, who will lie, deceive, and do whatever it takes to stop them!
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Diablo 2: Resurrected’s ‘issue occurred while communicating with the game servers’ error explained

All Diablo 2: Resurrected fans want is a trip down memory lane. But there are thunderstorms in the forecast. The D2R launch has been marred with server problems, game creation issues, and temporary deletion of characters. And players who try to hop into a lobby are being met with an error claiming an “issue occurred while communicating with the game servers.” While players are also asked to check their internet connection, there’s little you can do to solve the problem.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Beta Halo Infinite: The dates of the different test phases.

The output of Halo Infinite fast approaching, but in anticipation of that day, 343 Industries, the development studio behind this new opus, plans to launch several test phases. The first technical preview took place from Thursday, July 29 to Monday, August 2 (Paris time), with different maps and game modes,...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Xbox News: Prepare to Venture Beyond the Void as Chorus Pre-orders Go Live

Chorus is an exciting sci-fi adventure where you play as Nara, an ace pilot with a haunted past, alongside her sentient starfighter, Forsaken, as you unravel their mysterious backstory and join their fight for redemption. A cinematic single-player experience, Chorus empowers you with devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities, known as...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Pokémon Trading Card Game is going mobile in a confusing way

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is making its way to the Apple Store and Google Play in the form of Pokémon Trading Card Game Live. Players will soon be able to add new cards, buy in-game booster packs, and complete daily quests on the go from the comfort of their phone or PC.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy