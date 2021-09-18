It will explode at the start of the test, and the score will rebound. This two-dimensional ARPG mobile game is going to be popular?

The iconic console racing game, Wipeout, is coming to mobile sometime in 2022 on iOS and Android devices in a reimagined format by the name of Wipeout Rush. The PlayStation version was first released worldwide in 1996 and has since then continued to be regularly updated for newer consoles. Because this game is so old, the familiar style and feel hold a strong sense of nostalgia for many players. Therefore, it was quite a shock for fans to hear that the mobile version of the game is not going to be a racing game, but instead a card game where the player is the manager of a team of racing ships rather than the driver.

