With Mekhi Becton and Lamarcus Joyner hurt, the Jets don’t have many options when it comes to replacing them. The tackle situation is manageable because New York signed Morgan Moses this offseason. He will likely assume his old job at right tackle, while George Fant will slide over to the left side to replace Becton. Moses played well off the bench in Week 1 with an 81.0 Pro Football Focus pass-block grade, but his 65.9 overall grade left a lot to be desired. Fant played even worse with a 61.6 overall grade.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO